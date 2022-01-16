2022 NFL Draft: Eagles to hold three of top 19 picks

Edge rusher, safety and wide receiver are among Philadelphia's biggest needs heading into the offseason. Starting safeties Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are due to become free agents in March, as are edge rushers Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan . The Eagles have spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver in each of the last two drafts, but finding a complement to 2021 first-rounder DeVonta Smith should remain a priority in the months ahead.

As for the quarterback position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Jalen Hurts has gone a long way toward stating his case to be the Eagles' franchise QB. However, given Hurts' struggles against Tampa Bay (23 of 43 for 258 yards, one TD, two INTs; eight rushes for 39 yards), it's unlikely that his disappointing final performance, even in a promising season overall, will quell any rumors about the team's plans for the future under center. Philly will certainly have the draft capital to make a move for a new signal-caller if it wishes to do so.