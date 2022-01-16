2022 NFL Draft: Eagles to hold three of top 19 picks

2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles' 2021 season came to end with a 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend, which means the order for their three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft is now locked in.

GM Howie Roseman holds an embarrassment of riches in a five-pick span around the middle of Round 1: No. 15 (via the Dolphins), No. 16 (via the Colts) and No. 19. The Eagles secured the 19th selection as a result of being the team eliminated in the Wild Card Round with the worst regular season record (9-8).

They are set to be the first team since the 2013 Vikings to make three first-round picks coming off a postseason appearance. Minnesota selected Sharrif Floyd (23rd overall), Xavier Rhodes (25th) and Cordarrelle Patterson (29th) that year.

Edge rusher, safety and wide receiver are among Philadelphia's biggest needs heading into the offseason. Starting safeties Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are due to become free agents in March, as are edge rushers Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan. The Eagles have spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver in each of the last two drafts, but finding a complement to 2021 first-rounder DeVonta Smith should remain a priority in the months ahead.

As for the quarterback position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Jalen Hurts has gone a long way toward stating his case to be the Eagles' franchise QB. However, given Hurts' struggles against Tampa Bay (23 of 43 for 258 yards, one TD, two INTs; eight rushes for 39 yards), it's unlikely that his disappointing final performance, even in a promising season overall, will quell any rumors about the team's plans for the future under center. Philly will certainly have the draft capital to make a move for a new signal-caller if it wishes to do so.

