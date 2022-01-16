Eagles DE Josh Sweat out vs. Bucs after undergoing 'emergency procedure' for 'life-threatening situation'

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers after undergoing an emergency procedure this week to address a life-threatening situation, the team announced.

Coach Nick Sirianni said earlier in the week that Sweat had been experiencing abdominal pain. The Eagles did not disclose the reason for Sweat's procedure, but did note that it was not for a ruptured appendix, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. Sweat is officially inactive.

"On Tuesday night, Eagles defender Josh Sweat was admitted to the hospital," the team said in a statement, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. "He underwent an emergency procedure due to the severity of the matter. The doctors addressed a life-threatening situation. Sweat and the medical team did everything possible to help him return to play. He improved every day but it was determined by the doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing is a credit to his toughness and our medical staff."