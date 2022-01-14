2022 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who will boost their stock at Senior Bowl

1) Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

I expect Howell to make a big move up draft boards after impressing during Senior Bowl practices (and the NFL Scouting Combine in March) with the velocity of his passes and the majestic arc of his deep throws. Give Howell a day or two to get on the same page with his new receivers in Mobile, and he will look as accurate as he did throwing to Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome during the 2020 college football season. Watch for him to throw from different arm angles and run with determination (828 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2021!) when the opportunity arises. There's no doubt in my mind that UNC's all-time leading passer will make a strong first impression on the Lions, who have two first-round picks this year, a need for a long-term answer at QB and will be coaching Howell at the all-star game.