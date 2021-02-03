2020 NFL season award picks: Analysts vote on MVP, Coach of the Year, more

This Saturday, Feb. 6, Steve Harvey will host the 10th edition of NFL Honors, which will be nationally televised on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Before the official hardware is handed out, our analysts provide their picks for the major individual awards:
Participating analysts: Brian Baldinger, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gil Brandt, Nate Burleson, David Carr, Charley Casserly, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Terrell Davis, Gennaro Filice, Cynthia Frelund, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Maurice Jones-Drew, Rhett Lewis, Steve Mariucci, Willie McGinest, Shaun O'Hara, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Scott Pioli, Adam Rank, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Steve Smith Sr., Joe Thomas, Lance Zierlein.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
(28 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Casserly, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Lewis, Mariucci, McGinest, O'Hara, Parr, Patra, Pioli, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Thomas, Zierlein)
2) Patrick Mahomes (4 votes: Burleson, Cersosimo, Rank, Rosenthal)
3) Derrick Henry (1 vote: Davis)
Why Judy Battista chose Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers' regular season -- remember, that is what is being honored here -- was simply out of this world. He led the league in completion percentage (70.7 percent), passing touchdowns (48), interception percentage (a microscopic 0.95 with just five interceptions in 526 pass attempts) and quarterback rating (121.5). His rating was the second-best EVER, behind only himself in 2011 (122.5). Even the mesmerizing Mahomes, who will win many more MVPs in his career, took a back seat to Rodgers this time.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
(19 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Mariucci, McGinest, Patra, Ross, Shook, Thomas, Zierlein)
2) Aaron Rodgers (4 votes: Casserly, Davis, Rank, Smith)
T-3) Josh Allen (2 votes: Grant, Sessler)
T-3) Stefon Diggs (2 votes: Burleson, Frelund)
T-3) Alvin Kamara (2 votes: Carr, O'Hara)
T-3) Travis Kelce (2 votes: Lewis, Parr)
7) Patrick Mahomes (1 vote: Pioli)
Why Maurice Jones-Drew chose Derrick Henry: There wasn't much Henry didn't do this season. He led the league in every major rushing category, including carries (378), yards (2,027), touchdowns (17), forced missed tackles (75) and yards after contact (1,490). King Henry has dominated the rushing ranks for two consecutive seasons and was undoubtedly the best offensive player in the NFL in 2020, as evidenced by his league-high 2,141 scrimmage yards. If I'm being honest, Henry should be in the MVP mix after what he accomplished this season.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
(15 votes: Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Casserly, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Hall, Jones-Drew, Parr, Pioli, Rank, Rosenthal, Smith, Thomas)
2) T.J. Watt (14 votes: Battista, Brandt, Cersosimo, Davis, Grant, Hanzus, Mariucci, McGinest, O'Hara, Patra, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein)
3) Xavien Howard (4 votes: Baldinger, Burleson, Carr, Lewis)
Why Adam Rank chose Aaron Donald: If you're still trying to determine how freakin' good Donald was in the regular season, just take a look back at the Rams' defense in the NFC Divisional Round when Donald was barely there due to injury. I know a lot of people wanted to gush over Aaron Rodgers "dominating" the top defense in the league, but the top defense in the league isn't the top defense in the league when Donald isn't right. It was a lot like watching Hot Tub Time Machine 2. Sure, Adam Scott is great, but he's not John Cusack.
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
(21 votes: Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Burleson, Carr, Casserly, Chadiha, Filice, Hanzus, Lewis, Mariucci, O'Hara, Parr, Patra, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Thomas, Zierlein)
2) Justin Jefferson (10 votes: Cersosimo, Davis, Frelund, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, McGinest, Pioli, Shook, Smith)
T-3) Jonathan Taylor (1 vote: Rank)
T-3) Tristan Wirfs (1 vote: Baldinger)
Why Jeffri Chadiha chose Justin Herbert: Herbert was thrown into emergency duty in Week 2 and wound up being everything the Chargers hoped he'd become over the course of his rookie year. The numbers -- 4,336 pass yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions -- indicate that he's already on a path to stardom.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
(29 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Burleson, Carr, Casserly, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Davis, Filice, Frelund, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Mariucci, McGinest, Parr, Patra, Rank, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Thomas, Zierlein)
2) Jeremy Chinn (3 votes: O'Hara, Pioli, Smith)
3) L'Jarius Sneed (1 vote: Lewis)
Why Charley Casserly chose Chase Young: There was already a lot of hype surrounding the No. 2 overall pick coming into the season, and as Young got more experience, he become a player opposing offenses had to build their game plan around. He'll be a perennial Pro Bowler.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
UNANIMOUS SELECTION
Why David Carr chose Alex Smith: It never really mattered what Smith did on the field this season -- though I will point out he was 5-1 as a starter. It was all about his journey back to the gridiron after a gruesome injury required 17 surgeries to save his leg. More than deserving of a unanimous vote, Smith's story is nothing short of miraculous and so inspiring that maybe this award should now be called the "Alex Smith Comeback Player of the Year Award."
COACH OF THE YEAR
(14 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Brandt, Burleson, Chadiha, Hall, Jones-Drew, Mariucci, Rank, Sessler, Shook, Thomas)
2) Sean McDermott (8 votes: Filice, Frelund, Grant, Lewis, O'Hara, Patra, Pioli, Zierlein)
3) Brian Flores (4 votes: McGinest, Rosenthal, Ross, Smith)
T-4) Bruce Arians (3 votes: Bhanpuri, Casserly, Davis)
T-4) Ron Rivera (3 votes: Cersosimo, Hanzus, Parr)
6) Andy Reid (1 vote: Carr)
Why Marc Sessler chose Kevin Stefanski: I give Stefanski a slight edge over worthy candidates such as Sean McDermott and Brian Flores. The first-year head coach maximized Baker Mayfield and turned the Browns into a watchable playoff squad during the most off-kilter season in modern NFL history.
HOW EACH ANALYST VOTED
|Analyst
|MVP
|OPOY
|DPOY
|OROY
|DROY
|CPOY
|COTY
|Brian Baldinger
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Xavien Howard
|Tristan Wirfs
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Judy Battista
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Jeremy Bergman
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Ali Bhanpuri
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Bruce Arians
|Tom Blair
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Gil Brandt
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Nate Burleson
|Patrick Mahomes
|Stefon Diggs
|Xavien Howard
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|David Carr
|Aaron Rodgers
|Alvin Kamara
|Xavien Howard
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Andy Reid
|Charley Casserly
|Aaron Rodgers
|Aaron Rodgers
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Bruce Arians
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Patrick Mahomes
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Ron Rivera
|Jeffri Chadiha
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Terrell Davis
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Rodgers
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Bruce Arians
|Gennaro Filice
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Sean McDermott
|Cynthia Frelund
|Aaron Rodgers
|Stefon Diggs
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Sean McDermott
|Marcas Grant
|Aaron Rodgers
|Josh Allen
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Sean McDermott
|DeAngelo Hall
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Dan Hanzus
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Ron Rivera
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Rhett Lewis
|Aaron Rodgers
|Travis Kelce
|Xavien Howard
|Justin Herbert
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Alex Smith
|Sean McDermott
|Steve Mariucci
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Willie McGinest
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Brian Flores
|Shaun O'Hara
|Aaron Rodgers
|Alvin Kamara
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Jeremy Chinn
|Alex Smith
|Sean McDermott
|Dan Parr
|Aaron Rodgers
|Travis Kelce
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Ron Rivera
|Kevin Patra
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Sean McDermott
|Scott Pioli
|Aaron Rodgers
|Patrick Mahomes
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Jefferson
|Jeremy Chinn
|Alex Smith
|Sean McDermott
|Adam Rank
|Patrick Mahomes
|Aaron Rodgers
|Aaron Donald
|Jonathan Taylor
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Patrick Mahomes
|No vote
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Brian Flores
|Marc Ross
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Brian Flores
|Marc Sessler
|Aaron Rodgers
|Josh Allen
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Nick Shook
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Steve Smith Sr.
|Aaron Rodgers
|Aaron Rodgers
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Jefferson
|Jeremy Chinn
|Alex Smith
|Brian Flores
|Joe Thomas
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|Aaron Donald
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Kevin Stefanski
|Lance Zierlein
|Aaron Rodgers
|Derrick Henry
|T.J. Watt
|Justin Herbert
|Chase Young
|Alex Smith
|Sean McDermott