2020 NFL season award picks: Analysts vote on MVP, Coach of the Year, more

(15 votes: Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Casserly, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Hall, Jones-Drew, Parr, Pioli, Rank, Rosenthal, Smith, Thomas)

2) T.J. Watt (14 votes: Battista, Brandt, Cersosimo, Davis, Grant, Hanzus, Mariucci, McGinest, O'Hara, Patra, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein)

3) Xavien Howard (4 votes: Baldinger, Burleson, Carr, Lewis)





Why Adam Rank chose Aaron Donald: If you're still trying to determine how freakin' good Donald was in the regular season, just take a look back at the Rams' defense in the NFC Divisional Round when Donald was barely there due to injury. I know a lot of people wanted to gush over Aaron Rodgers "dominating" the top defense in the league, but the top defense in the league isn't the top defense in the league when Donald isn't right. It was a lot like watching Hot Tub Time Machine 2. Sure, Adam Scott is great, but he's not John Cusack.