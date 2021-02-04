Super Bowl LV picks: Will Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs or Tom Brady's Buccaneers win in Tampa?

Adam Rank: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 31

Why the Chiefs will win: I've seen this before. The old G.O.A.T. with one last shot to hold off the new kid. But you can't stop the inevitable. This will be a true passing-of-the-torch moment, like when HBK put over Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV. Only, I don't think we'll need Mike Tyson on the sideline, or the Undertaker in the Bucs' locker room convincing Tom Brady to go out on the field.