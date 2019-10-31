Midseason Super Bowl LIV predictions: Patriots-Saints in Miami?

Charley Casserly: Patriots over Saints. Sticking with my preseason prediction, word for word: With two weeks to prepare, Bill Belichick stymies the Saints' offense, and Tom Brady -- helped by a strong power ground game -- does enough in the fourth quarter to win another Super Bowl. It is Belichick's seventh, breaking the all-time record for NFL championships/Super Bowls won by a head coach. A fitting accomplishment for him, and incredible way to cap the 100th year of the NFL!