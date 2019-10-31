Midseason Super Bowl LIV predictions: Patriots-Saints in Miami?

With the 2019 NFL season at its midpoint, our analysts revisit/revise their Super Bowl LIV forecasts.
WHO WILL WIN SUPER BOWL LIV?
New England Patriots (8 votes)
Charley Casserly: Patriots over Saints. Sticking with my preseason prediction, word for word: With two weeks to prepare, Bill Belichick stymies the Saints' offense, and Tom Brady -- helped by a strong power ground game -- does enough in the fourth quarter to win another Super Bowl. It is Belichick's seventh, breaking the all-time record for NFL championships/Super Bowls won by a head coach. A fitting accomplishment for him, and incredible way to cap the 100th year of the NFL!
Dan Hanzus: Patriots over Saints. The Pats cap a season that's historic even by their lofty standards. Sean Payton and Drew Brees have all offseason to wonder why nothing worked.
Adam Rank: Patriots over Eagles.Tom Brady gets Super Bowl No. 7 -- and he even catches a pass in this one!
Marcel Reece: Patriots over Packers.Tom Brady avoids getting sacked by the Smiths (Za'Darius and Preston) -- thanks to a strong performance by New England's offensive line -- and Julian Edelman reaps the benefits by being named Super Bowl MVP for the second straight year.
New Orleans Saints (6 votes)
Jeremy Bergman: Saints over Patriots.Ctrl-V from August: The Quadragenarian Quarrel comes one year late and right on time. Tom Brady outgains Drew Brees, but Alvin Kamara's three scores are enough to lead New Orleans to its second South Beach Super Bowl title in just over a decade.
DeAngelo Hall: Saints over Patriots. The Patriots' struggles in South Beach follow them to the Super Bowl, as the Saints do everything in their power to keep New England uncomfortable. Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and the New Orleans defense help Drew Brees ride off into the sunset with a second Lombardi Trophy.
Kevin Patra: Saints over Chiefs. No need to change a word from my preseason forecast: The Saints' defense, led by Cameron Jordan, puts the clamps on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-wire offense, allowing Drew Brees to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy.
Joe Thomas: Saints over Patriots. This is the most complete Saints team of the Sean Payton era, and Drew Brees gets his second Super Bowl victory in a low-scoring affair featuring two of the best defenses in the league.
Kansas City Chiefs (3 votes)
Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs over Saints.Oof! I really whiffed on my preseason Super Bowl prediction (Falcons over Chiefs), but I'm here to redeem myself. Andy Reid wins his first Super Bowl title 15 years after his first Super Bowl appearance, thanks to a masterful game plan and Patrick Mahomes' lights-out performance. The Saints suffer a third straight year of postseason pain, which prevents Drew Brees from retiring.
Dan Parr: Chiefs over Saints. I'm sticking with my preseason prediction of Kansas City winning the title, but I'm ditching the Rams for the Saints as the team that will fall to Patrick Mahomes and Co.
LaDainian Tomlinson: Chiefs over Packers. Two of the best offenses meet in South Beach, but it's Andy Reid's experience that leads the Chiefs over first-year coach Matt LaFleur. Reid's preparation and creative game plan allows Patrick Mahomes to feast and outplay his veteran counterpart, Aaron Rodgers.
San Francisco 49ers (3 votes)
Tom Blair: 49ers over Chiefs.Nick Bosa and Co. do just enough to limit Patrick Mahomes, while Kyle Shanahan schemes his way past Kansas City's D.
Green Bay Packers (2 votes)
Gennaro Filice: Packers over Chiefs. My preseason pick -- Eagles over Chiefs -- remains feasible, with Philly showing signs of life during a 31-13 beatdown of the Bills in Buffalo. But I'm intoxicated by Apex A-Rodge. The heart wants what the heart wants.
James Jones: Packers over Ravens. The only thing that has changed since my preseason prediction is the losing team in this game. The rest stays the same: The Matt LaFleur-Aaron Rodgers marriage is on full display, allowing Titletown to claim another Lombardi Trophy in the NFL's 100th season.
Oakland Raiders (2 votes)
David Carr: Raiders over Packers. The Raiders put everything together in the second half of the season, building momentum heading into January. Jon Gruden leads his crew past several AFC powerhouses and prevents Titletown from adding to its trophy total. Instead, the Raiders bring a championship back to Oakland in their farewell season.
Dallas Cowboys (1 vote)
Gil Brandt: Cowboys over Patriots. I picked Dallas to win on Hall of Fame Weekend, and I'm not changing now. Ezekiel Elliott will prove to be the difference for the Cowboys.
Seattle Seahawks (1 vote)
Marc Sessler: Seahawks over Bills. Buffalo's improbable rumble toward destiny hits a snag on the biggest stage, as Russell Wilson throws for a pair of scores and runs for two more in Seattle's 28-10 triumph. A week after the win, Seahawks bully Jadeveon Clowney accepts a role in Michael Mann's MIAMI VICE: MIDNIGHT WATERS, a redux to his 2006 semi-hit, this time focusing on a band of pro-Castro rebels attempting to run guns off the perilous coast.