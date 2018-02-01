Super Bowl LII analyst predictions: Patriots or Eagles in Minneapolis?

**Why the Patriots will win:** The Eagles have great chemistry, obvious talent and the type of mental toughness that is essential to winning a championship. What they don't have is Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Why the Patriots will win:** Without simply chalking it up to Nick Foles' supposed shortcomings, New England has an advantage in the passing game -- provided Fletcher Cox doesn't dominate and the Eagles' front doesn't collapse the pocket all day.

**MVP:** Dion Lewis

**Why the Eagles will win:** I don't see any holes on the Eagles, which is a big reason why they are in this position. I do, however, see holes within New England's roster. The wild-card question is, can Foles outplay Brady in this game? In 10 matchups, Foles might win one. But this could be the one.

**MVP:** Nick Foles

**Bold prediction:** All of the above. New England Patriots 31, Philadelphia Eagles 30

**Why the Patriots will win:** The Eagles will force the Patriots to win with their outside receivers, so that's exactly what Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan do.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Bold prediction:** A missed extra point by Jake Elliott will help decide the game. New England Patriots 27, Philadelphia Eagles 24

**Why the Patriots will win:** Tom Brady. For all the reasons to believe in the Eagles, including advantages up front, it's tough to bet against a guy who has proven so many times he can elevate his team on the biggest stage.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Bold prediction:** Teams that win the turnover battle are 37-6 in the Super Bowl. The Eagles buck the trend. New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

**Why the Patriots will win:** I spent a great deal of time with players and coaches from both teams, including Tom Brady and Doug Pederson, this week. As of Monday, I was convinced by the confidence of the Eagles that Philly would win, but after visiting with Brady again on Wednesday, I changed my mind. How can you pick against Brady and Bill Belichick?

**Why the Eagles will win:** Bill Belichick's coaching staff has to solve more problems on both sides of the ball than Doug Pederson's staff. Give me the more balanced, complete, loose team here.

**MVP:** Fletcher Cox

**Bold prediction:** See above. Cox will be an absolute game-wrecker and drop Tom Brady two times with a handful of other pressures. New England Patriots 21, Philadelphia Eagles 17

**Why the Patriots will win:** Tom Brady will expose whoever matches up against his main targets, Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Bold prediction:** Nick Foles orchestrates a game-winning drive ... but leaves too much time on the clock for Brady. Philadelphia Eagles 24, New England Patriots 23

**Why the Eagles will win:** Philly gets out to an early lead, but as we've seen time and time again, Tom Brady mounts a seemingly inevitable comeback. However, this time the Eagles' defense comes up with a big play to seal their first championship and squash Brady's last-gasp, fourth-quarter assault.

**MVP:** Malcolm Jenkins

**Why the Patriots will win:** You can never count Tom Brady out. No matter the situation, he has the ability to lift his team to victory.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Why the Patriots will win:** Philly has matchups and needed confidence, but I'm not picking against Brady and Belichick.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Why the Eagles will win:** Bill Belichick takes away what teams do best offensively, but Philly is just to balanced offensively. The Eagles' interior pass rush will be too much for the Pats' offensive line to handle, keeping Tom Brady under pressure all game long.

**MVP:** Nick Foles

**Why the Patriots will win:** New England's red-zone defense shuts down Philly, while the Eagles' D can't stop Tom Brady.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Bold prediction:** Corey Clement gives Philadelphia's offense a spark, but the Pats' defense eventually adjusts to his speed to stop him. New England Patriots 31, Philadelphia Eagles 20

**Why the Patriots will win:** At this point, I'm not picking against Tom Brady. There isn't a situation he can't get the Patriots out of.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Bold prediction:** Tom Brady has a rushing touchdown. Does it get much bolder than that? New England Patriots 27, Philadelphia Eagles 20

**Why the Patriots will win:** Asking Nick Foles to solve the Patriots after Bill Belichick has had two weeks to prepare is a Herculean task. Asking the Eagles' defense to pick up the slack against a Tom Brady-led offense for four quarters feels equally formidable.

**MVP:** Tom Brady

**Why the Eagles will win:** Tom Brady says this Eagles defensive line is the best he'll face all year -- and the Philly front will prove him right, dominating the line of scrimmage on Super Bowl Sunday.

**MVP:** LeGarrette Blount

**Bold prediction:** The Eagles will score *two* non-offensive touchdowns, taking some of the pressure off Nick Foles, who won't play perfectly, but well enough. New England Patriots 27, Philadelphia Eagles 23

**Why the Patriots will win:** I really love the way the Eagles have embraced the underdog mentality and this is great, but Tom Brady once again rallies the Patriots late for the victory.

**Why the Patriots will win:** I'm trying out some reverse psychology here. I've picked against the Eagles throughout the playoffs and they keep winning. I hope that trend continues.

**MVP:** Rob Gronkowski