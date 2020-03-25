2020 NFL Draft: First-round order, top five needs for all 32 teams

To this point in the offseason, the Lions' strategy for fixing their defense has largely been to acquire Patriots castoffs, but that will change (I think) on draft weekend. Corner remains a spot crying out for help now that Darius Slay is an Eagle, and it wouldn't hurt to add more talent up front to rush the passer (after all, this team did rank dead last in pass defense in 2019). Former Eagles backup tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is now a Lion, but there's still plenty of room to improve an offensive line that ranked in the bottom half of the league last season and lost OG Graham Glasgow to the Broncos. Looking a little further down the road, Detroit's top three wide receivers ( Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola) are due to reach free agency next year.