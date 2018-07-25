2018 NFL stat leaders: Aaron Rodgers will retake TD pass crown

This might seem like kind of a reach, given that the league leader in rushing over the past five seasons has averaged 1,579 yards, while Howard barely topped 1,000 in 2017. But I happen to think the Bears will run the ball a lot this season, to protect second-year QB Mitchell Trubisky. And Howard is a very, very good runner. Don't forget that first-year Bears head coach Matt Nagy, in his role as offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, helped Kareem Hunt lead the league in rushing last season while also pushing Kansas City QB Alex Smith to 4,042 yards (eighth in the NFL) on 505 attempts (13th). So even if Trubisky takes on more of the offensive burden than he did as a rookie, it's conceivable that Howard could still produce at a prolific rate under Nagy.