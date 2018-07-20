Deshaun Watson expects to be full-go at Texans camp

Deshaun Watson remains an X-factor in what could be a tight AFC South title race in 2018.

How will the rookie bounce back from an ACL tear? Can he continue the torrid pace with which he started his career? Will Bill O'Brien's revamped offense fit the dual-threat QB? Can any signal-caller thrive behind that offensive line?

Questions begin to be answered next week when the Houston Texans report to training camp in Greenbrier, W.Va.

As for the first query, Watson told Good Morning Football's Kay Adams on Thursday night he expects to be ready when camp opens.

"I feel great. I'm getting ready for next week when we report to Greenbrier and I'm gonna be a full-go," Watson said.

Watson is eight months removed from tearing his ACL on Nov. 2. He shed a knee brace earlier this offseason during workouts and hasn't suffered a setback during the process. The 22-year-old looked plenty agile earlier this week:

The Texans could take it slow with their franchise QB when camp opens next week, but we should expect to see Watson take a few preseason snaps this August.

Watson's playmaking ability -- 19 TD passes in just seven appearances as a rookie -- could hoist the Texans' squad into the playoff picture. On a Houston team with enticing talent but equally big question marks, Watson looms as a franchise game-changer when fully healthy.