2018 NFL Mock Draft analysis: Trades will create early QB run

5) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have draft needs in the secondary, so it should come as no surprise that Casserly and Reuter both project the Bucs to take one of the draft's two most coveted do-it-all DBs at No. 7 overall. But which is the right move? Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick and Florida State's Derwin James both offer an NFL club skills to play in multiple secondary roles. James is the more athletic of the two, but as a three-year starter, Fitzpatrick compiled a larger body of work at the college level. James missed most of his sophomore year due to injury.