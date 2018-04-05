2018 NFL five-round mock draft: Round 2

Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Chad Reuter's five-round mock draft.
Round 2
33. Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M (pick acquired in projected trade with Browns)
34. Giants: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
35. Browns: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
36. Colts: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
37. Colts: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
38. Patriots: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh (pick acquired in projected trade with Bucs)
39: Bears: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia
40. Broncos: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
41. Raiders: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
42. Dolphins: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
43. Patriots: Taven Bryan, DE, Florida
44. Redskins: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
45. Packers: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
46. Bengals: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
47. Cardinals: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
48. Chargers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
49. Colts: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
50. Cowboys: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
51. Lions: Billy Price, C, Ohio State
52. Ravens: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
53. Bills: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest
54. Chiefs: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas
55. Panthers: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
56. Bills: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
57. Titans: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
58. Falcons: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
59. 49ers: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
60. Steelers: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
61. Jaguars: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
62. Vikings: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
63. Patriots: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
64. Browns: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
