2018 NFL five-round mock draft: Round 2

Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Chad Reuter's five-round mock draft.

Round 2

33. Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M (pick acquired in projected trade with Browns)

34. Giants: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

35. Browns: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

36. Colts: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

37. Colts: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

38. Patriots: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh (pick acquired in projected trade with Bucs)

39: Bears: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

40. Broncos: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

41. Raiders: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

42. Dolphins: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

43. Patriots: Taven Bryan, DE, Florida

44. Redskins: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

45. Packers: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

46. Bengals: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

47. Cardinals: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

48. Chargers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

49. Colts: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

50. Cowboys: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

51. Lions: Billy Price, C, Ohio State

52. Ravens: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

53. Bills: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

54. Chiefs: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas

55. Panthers: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

56. Bills: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

57. Titans: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

58. Falcons: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

59. 49ers: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

60. Steelers: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

61. Jaguars: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

62. Vikings: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

63. Patriots: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

64. Browns: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

