2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC South teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC South teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Top prospects associated with the Texans:
» Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama:Meets with Texans
» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville:Works out for Texans
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas:Report: Jefferson visits Texans
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington:Texans interview Pettis at combine
» James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State:Works out for Texans
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Top prospects associated with the Colts:
» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State:Meets with Colts at Combine
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas:Reportedly meets with Colts at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington:Meets Colts at UW pro day
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Top prospects associated with the Jaguars:
» Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma:Andrews to visit Jaguars
» Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma:Brown to visit Jaguars
» Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama:Meets with Jaguars
» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina:Hurst to visit Jaguars
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma:Interviews with Jaguars at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington:Jaguars interview Pettis at combine
TENNESSEE TITANS
Top prospects associated with the Titans:
» Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama:Meets with Titans
» Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa:Will visit Titans
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas:Jefferson visits Titans
» Arden Key, LB, LSU:Key to visit Titans
» Sony Michel, RB, Georgia:Report: Michel meets with Titans at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington:Visits Titans