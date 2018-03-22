Texans host QB Lamar Jackson for private workout

Having Deshaun Watson in the building has not precluded the Houston Texans from exploring any and all options at quarterback.

Houston hosted Louisville QB Lamar Jackson for a private workout on Wednesday, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Texans worked out Jackson solely as a quarterback.

Rapoport added that the Texans want to "be prepared" for unforeseen scenarios on draft week, like Jackson being available for them at the 68th pick, Houston's first selection in this year's draft.

Houston's first- and second-round picks this season were both shipped in separate trades last year to the Cleveland Browns. In return, Houston reaped, among other things, Cleveland's second first-round pick in 2017, which was used to draft Deshaun Watson.

In light of Watson's dynamite, albeit abbreviated rookie season, the Texans are not expected to take a starting-caliber quarterback in the 2018 draft, but by working out the dual-threat Jackson, they are doing their due diligence on one of the draft's top prospects.

In NFL.com's mock drafts, Bucky Brooks has Jackson going 29th to Houston's rival, the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars; Charles Davis sends the Louisville star to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 17; and Chad Reuter has Jackson landing with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 15. Reuter does not see the Texans taking a quarterback with their four third- and fourth-round picks.

Louisville's pro day isn't for another week (March 29). Until then, the Texans, a team already set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future, will have a head start on the other 31 clubs on evaluating the elusive signal-caller.