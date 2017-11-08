2017 NFL division leaders: Steelers a lock, Rams no sure thing

The Patriots have won the AFC East in 14 of the past 16 seasons. With Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at the helm, they seem to be as automatic a lock as you can find. So why are they third? Looking at this season only, the Patriotsdo face obstacles that could be slightly tougher to overcome than those in front of the Steelers and Eagles. Yes, it would be a shock if anyone else won the division, but the Bills (5-3) and Jets (4-5) are better than expected. New England has the unenviable task of playing three road games in a row (at Bills in Week 13, at Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" in Week 14 and at Steelers in Week 15, with the latter game coming after a short week). And then there's the upcoming two-game stretch of games in Denverand Mexico City (against the Raiders), although that does not look as tough as it once did. Finally, the second-place Bills get two more shots against them, although Brady is 26-3 against Buffalo in his career. Those factors make New England slightly more likely to finish out of first place than Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, if only by a hair.