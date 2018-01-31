2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year debate: Calais Campbell tops the list

I really thought he was going to be the Charles Haley to this young team as it won the Super Bowl a year ahead of schedule. If only. Harrison Smith played lights-out this season and was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded player on Minnesota's stellar defense. It's not often that you see a player putting together career numbers in his 10th season, but that's what Calais Campbell just did. In addition to blowing past his previous career-high in sacks, Campbell added plenty of menace to the league's best defense. Jacksonville's secondary was surely outstanding this season, but it's always nice to have a pass rush that can make quarterbacks uncomfortable. Jalen Ramsey changed opposing game plans simply by being on the field. And when teams tested the second-year stud, he made them regret that decision. Over and over and over again. No free-agent acquisition had a bigger impact on his team than Calais Campbell. People literally questioned why he would sign with Jacksonville this past offseason. He responded by producing 14.5 sacks and becoming one of the key elements in the league's second-ranked defense. Calais Campbell had the best performance of his career in his first season with Jacksonville. He set the tone with 14.5 sacks and others followed his high-level play. Everyone's sleeping on Chandler Jones, but he led the NFL with 17 sacks. It's unfortunate when a player puts up a banner season ... only to get overlooked because his team performed poorly. Calais Campbell was exactly the interior threat the Jaguars needed. He is a veteran guy who came in and dominated, totaling 14.5 sacks. The Jaguars' defense took the next step with players like Campbell leading the charge up front. He had 14.5 sacks in his first year in Jacksonville.