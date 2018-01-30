2017 NFL MVP debate: Tom Brady, Todd Gurley splitting votes in tight race

The night before Super Bowl LII, the NFL will salute its best players and plays from the 2017 season with "NFL Honors," a star-studded football and entertainment event hosted by Rob Riggle from the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Here's the broadcasting information for Saturday night's festivities:

-- 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network: Super Bowl Saturday Night, featuring all the red-carpet coverage.

-- 9 p.m. ET on NBC: 7th Annual NFL Honors

One of the awards that will be presented on Saturday: Most Valuable Player for the 2017 season. Who gets your vote?



Jeffri Chadiha

Jeffri Chadiha

This became a one-man race when Carson Wentz went down This is a no-brainer. Once Carson Wentz sustained a season-ending knee injury, Brady was the front-runner. He's still playing great football at age 40, and he once again put his team in position to win another championship.



Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew

Todd Gurley fueled a surprisingly explosive offense I watched Gurley run over defenses all year long, and he was the catalyst for the Rams ' dynamic offense, finishing with more than 2,000 scrimmage yards.



Willie McGinest

Willie McGinest

Brady continues to set the standard in his 18th season Leading the Patriots to 13-3 and the No. 1 seed, Brady had a great first half of the season and it was enough to keep him above the rest of the pack.



Alex Gelhar

Alex Gelhar

Brady's the easy answer ... Gurley's the right answer No non-quarterback was relied upon more heavily in his offense than Todd Gurley . Only 30 wide receivers had more receiving yards than Gurley, and he sat out Week 17. This award almost always goes to quarterbacks, which isn't right (though that's a discussion for another day), so I wanted to give Gurley some respect here.



Nate Burleson

Nate Burleson

TB12's doing big things -- even without best receiver It's incredible what he's been able to do at his age. I shouldn't be shocked by this ... But he hasn't even played with his best receiver (Julian Edelman) and he's lighting it up.



Marcas Grant

Marcas Grant

Who's more valuable than the G.O.A.T. himself? I know that Patriots fatigue is a real thing among football fans, but not giving this award to Tom Brady this year would be sheer malpractice. Even at 40 years old, Brady stood out among his peers at the quarterback position and continues to be the most important player on the league's most successful team. If that doesn't suggest value, we should just retire the word.