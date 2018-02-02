2017 NFL Coach of the Year: Sean McVay, Doug Pederson or Doug Marrone?

The night before Super Bowl LII, the NFL will salute its best players and plays from the 2017 season with "NFL Honors," a star-studded football and entertainment event hosted by Rob Riggle from the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Here's the broadcasting information for Saturday night's festivities:

-- 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network: Super Bowl Saturday Night, featuring all the red-carpet coverage.

-- 9 p.m. ET on NBC: 7th Annual NFL Honors