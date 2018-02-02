2017 NFL Coach of the Year: Sean McVay, Doug Pederson or Doug Marrone?

The night before Super Bowl LII, the NFL will salute its best players and plays from the 2017 season with "NFL Honors," a star-studded football and entertainment event hosted by Rob Riggle from the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Here's the broadcasting information for Saturday night's festivities:
-- 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network: Super Bowl Saturday Night, featuring all the red-carpet coverage.
-- 9 p.m. ET on NBC: 7th Annual NFL Honors
One of the awards that will be presented on Saturday: Coach of the Year for the 2017 season. Who gets your vote?
Sean McVay reinvigorated Jared Goff and the RamsJared Goff looked like a completely different player in his second year thanks to Sean McVay. Plus, the rookie head coach guided his Rams to the top of the league in scoring offense.
Doug Marrone took Jacksonville from perennial loser to AFC South champion overnightIt's very hard to pick one coach. There were a lot of great jobs done this season, but I chose Doug Marrone because of the way he lifted the Jaguars from perennial losers to division champs. He instilled discipline and toughness in the Jags and played to the strength of the team (defense) in his coaching strategy, which allowed Jacksonville to be successful.
McVay certainly got the most out of his rosterCalling Rams games from the press box all season, I was able to watch Sean McVay work his magic. The players bought in and that resulted in a ton of career-best performances up and down the roster.
Through adversity, Doug Pederson led Eagles to NFC's top seedSomebody needs to give Doug Pederson his due. Carson Wentz matured into an MVP candidate under his watch. The Eagles won 13 games despite dealing with an assortment of major injuries (including the losses of Wentz and perennial Pro Bowler Jason Peters). There were even rumors that Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was angling for Pederson's job earlier in the year.
All sorts of reasons for the Eagles to implode. They didn't -- because of their head coach.
The Rams were a completely different team with McVay at the helmThere are a number of deserving candidates this year, but the turnaround in Los Angeles was so stark that McVay must be the winner. Jared Goff and Todd Gurley were getting labeled "busts" just last year, and they led 2017's highest-scoring offense, thanks to McVay's ingenuity and leadership.
Rams' McVay edges a list of worthy candidatesThere are plenty of good candidates for this award, but my winner is Sean McVay. The 2016 Rams were still one of the league's punchlines and plenty of people had already written off Jared Goff's career. Then McVay (with a bit of an assist from Wade Phillips) injected new life into the roster and served notice that the Rams could be a problem in the NFC for the foreseeable future.
Pederson's the man behind great seasons from Carson Wentz, EaglesComing into the season, nobody expected the Eagles to handedly win the division. Doug Pederson is a great play-caller, which helped Carson Wentz become a bona fide MVP candidate in Year 2. With Pederson, Philly will be in the postseason conversation for years to come.
Todd Bowles' Jets surprised everyoneNobody saw the Jets winning five games this season, especially after losing so many veterans in the offseason and to injury. Todd Bowles coached his tail off and deserves credit for how the team competed.
Marrone deserves major credit for MAJOR turnaroundThe Jacksonville Jaguars won THREE games in 2016 and were minutes away from playing in Super Bowl LII a year later. If Doug Marrone isn't acknowledged for this transformation, it's a crime.
McVay instantly changed the Rams' cultureIn 2016, the Rams went 4-12, while first overall draft pick Jared Goff won zero of his seven starts at quarterback. Then Sean McVay took over, lifting Los Angeles to an NFC West title and Goff to the Pro Bowl. McVay changed the culture of an organization that hadn't enjoyed a winning season since 2003. And, at 30 when he was hired, McVay opened a door for other young coaches.
I also considered Eagles coach Doug Pederson for this honor.
Pederson deserves plenty of plaudits, but I'm sticking with McVayHe was my pick to begin the season, so I'm not backing off that now. I know Eagles fans will be upset because Doug Pederson is being disrespected. Your team is in the Super Bowl, so you're fine. And really, you didn't witness the dregs of the Jeff Fisher offense first hand, so you might not understand just how bad things were in Los Angeles last season. It's like upgrading from an old-school NES to an airplane, because Fisher's offense and McVay's offense were two different things.
McVay led Rams to first division title since 2003The Rams' turnaround was second only to Jacksonville's in my eyes, and Sean McVay was the reason this team won the NFC West for the first time since 2003.