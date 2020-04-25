2020 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

I've heard the argument that grading draft picks immediately after they are made is worthless, but I don't agree.

Since no one can see into the future, these 2020 NFL Draft quick-snap grades only partially reflect how I expect a player's career to progress. These grades are, however, an evaluation of the process each team undertook to select the players they did. The grade also is an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism.

The reason these snap grades matter is that they give a real-time evaluation of the process. If a prospect is considered a great pick the day of the draft, but doesn't work out in the long run, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Waiting three years to grade these picks leads to revisionist history, not an accurate evaluation of a decision that was based on what was known when the player was selected.

NOTE: Selections and trades in the early rounds carry a heavier weight in the overall grade than those in the later rounds.

Arizona Cardinals

Draft picks: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons (No. 8 overall), Houston OT Josh Jones (No. 72), Utah DT Leki Fotu (No. 114), LSU DT Rashard Lawrence (No. 131), Cal LB Evan Weaver (No. 202), Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin (No. 222)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A+

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Picking up a stud defender in Simmons and a value in Jones made the first two days of the Cardinals' draft memorable. And don't forget, this team used its second-round pick to acquire DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason.

Adding Fotu and Lawrence should give the Cardinals one of the biggest defensive lines in the league, although perhaps at the cost of building depth at other positions. Weaver is limited in coverage but should be a solid reserve 3-4 inside linebacker and special-teamer. Benjamin is a low-center-of-gravity back who adds needed depth at his position. They'll want to find depth at tight end after the draft.

Atlanta Falcons

Draft picks: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell (No. 16 overall), Auburn DT Marlon Davidson (No. 47), Temple C Matt Hennessy (No. 78), Fresno State LB Mykal Walker (No. 119), Cal S Jaylinn Hawkins (No. 134), Syracuse P Sterling Hofrichter (No. 228)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B-

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: Atlanta met needs at cornerback, defensive tackle and the interior offensive line in the first three rounds. The Falcons also required help at the second level of their defense, and Walker fits that bill, although he might not have been the best player available to fill that need. Same goes for the Hawkins pick. Finding a young edge rusher post-draft should be a high priority.

Baltimore Ravens

Draft picks: LSU LB Patrick Queen (No. 28 overall), Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins (No. 55), Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike (No. 71), Texas WR Devin Duvernay (No. 92), Ohio State LB Malik Harrison (No. 98), Mississippi State OG Tyre Phillips (No. 106), Michigan OG Ben Bredeson (No. 143), Texas Tech DT Broderick Washington (No. 170), SMU WR James Proche (No. 201), Iowa S Geno Stone (No. 219)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Just another outstanding draft for GM Eric DeCosta, finding good value at every pick in the first three rounds and meeting most of the team's top needs. It wasn't surprising to see the Ravens pick Bredeson given how much they loved having another Big Ten guard for the past decade: Marshal Yanda from Iowa. Washington is an active nose tackle who will be effective in a rotation. Proche might be the steal of the draft, or it might be Stone. It's criminal that DeCosta is this good at drafting players.

Buffalo Bills

Draft picks: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa (No. 54 overall), Utah RB Zack Moss (No. 86), UCF WR Gabriel Davis (No. 128), Georgia QB Jake Fromm (No. 167), Georgia Southern K Tyler Bass (No. 188), Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins (No. 207), Pitt CB Dane Jackson (No. 239)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Trading for Stefon Diggs before the draft was a risk worth taking given his age and production. The Bills gave up their first-round pick in that deal, but they were still able to find good players in the second (Epenesa) and third (Moss) rounds. They added some downfield threats to complement Diggs and Co. in Davis and Hodgins. Taking Fromm in the fifth round could turn out to be a good investment. Who knows? An injury to Josh Allen could open the door for Fromm like the injury to Jacob Eason did at Georgia. Bass has a great leg and was selected in about the area I expected. Jackson's coverage skills are much better than his seventh-round selection indicates, and the Bills will utilize those skills right away.

Carolina Panthers

Draft picks: Auburn DT Derrick Brown (No. 7 overall), Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos (No. 38), Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn (No. 64), Notre Dame CB Troy Pride (No. 113), West Virginia S Kenny Robinson (No. 152), Baylor DT Bravvion Roy (No. 184), Florida International CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (No. 221)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: Head coach Matt Rhule bolstered the team's talent up front with the picks of Brown and Gross-Matos, then aided the secondary with safety Chinn in the third round, speedy corner Pride in the fourth, former West Virginia and XFL player Robinson in the fifth, and the tall Thomas-Oliver in Round 7. Rhule also picked up his former Baylor pupil Roy, yet another defensive lineman. They went all defense in this draft, and they still could use help at guard and tight end.

Chicago Bears

Draft picks: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet (No. 43 overall), Utah CB Jaylon Johnson (No. 50), Tulsa LB Trevis Gipson (No. 155), Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor (No. 163), Tulane WR Darnell Mooney (No. 173), Colorado OG Arlington Hambright (No. 226), Tennessee State OG Lachavious Simmons (No. 227)

Day 1 grade: Incomplete

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A-

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: The Bears' first-round pick this year was held by the Raiders as part of the deal for sackmaster Khalil Mack. They found a talented tight end in Kmet (whom I like more than most), though the pick gives them an absurd amount of depth at the position. Johnson was a good pick later in the second round, as well. Gipson is an underrated player who offered solid value in the fifth round. Vildor has many fans across the league. Hambright is an intriguing prospect with great upside for a seventh-round pick.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft picks: LSU QB Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall), Clemson WR Tee Higgins (No. 33), Wyoming LB Logan Wilson (No. 65), Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (No. 107), Notre Dame DE Khalid Kareem (No. 147), Kansas OT Hakeem Adeniji (No. 180), Purdue LB Markus Bailey (No. 215)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: The Bengals made very good picks, starting with Burrow, the new face of the franchise, before adding a talented receiver in Higgins and active linebacker in Wilson.

They started the festivities on Saturday by picking another good linebacker in Davis-Gaither, who will track and attack the ball on defense and special teams. Kareem was an excellent edge rusher selection in Round 5, and Adeniji has a chance to start at guard or tackle very soon. Bailey would have been a top-100 pick if not for his history of knee injuries.

Cleveland Browns

Draft picks: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills (No. 10 overall), LSU S Grant Delpit (No. 44), Missouri DT Jordan Elliott (No. 88), LSU LB Jacob Phillips (No. 97), Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant (No. 115), Washington C Nick Harris (No. 160), Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (No. 187)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: The Browns picked four SEC players in the first three rounds, meeting their top needs on defense with solid value on Day 2. Getting Bryant in Round 4 should also be a good value, as he's an excellent receiver, albeit not the thickest tight end in the league. Selecting Harris in the fifth round was a solid choice, and it will be interesting to see if the Browns try him at guard or just consider him a backup behind JC Tretter.

Dallas Cowboys

Draft picks: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 overall), Alabama CB Trevon Diggs (No. 51), Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore (No. 82), Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson (No. 123), Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz (No. 146), Utah DE Bradlee Anae (No. 179), James Madison QB Ben DiNucci (No. 231)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Lamb was the top receiver in the class and Diggs joined Gallimore in shoring up sore sports on defense, so I have zero complaints about Jerry Jones' moves on the first two days of the draft.

Love the pick of Robinson as an outside corner with athleticism in the fourth round. He should have been selected much earlier. I expected Dallas to pick Biadasz early in the fourth round so it wasn't surprising they moved up to get the sturdy pivot later in that round. Giving up a future pick is not always a great move, but sending a fifth-rounder in 2021 to the Eagles to move up for a probable long-time starter makes plenty of sense to me.

Anae is a top-100 talent who fell to Dallas at the end of Round 5. While not the quickest edge rusher, his strength, moves and hustle are difficult for tackles to deal with.

Denver Broncos

Draft picks: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy (No. 15 overall), Penn State WR KJ Hamler (No. 46), Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia (No. 77), LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry (No. 83), Arkansas DT McTelvin Agim (No. 95), Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam (No. 118), Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad (No. 178), Fresno State OG Netane Muti (No. 181), Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland (No. 252), North Dakota State LB Derrek Tuszka (No. 254)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: I figured the Broncos would hammer the receiver position -- getting Jeudy and Hamler will cause headaches for opposing defense. The team then found help at center, cornerback and the defensive line on Day 2. The Broncos must have figured Okwuegbunam was too good of an athlete to ignore in the fourth round, and it's tough to argue with them, despite his inconsistency on the field. Strnad would have been picked in the top 120 overall if not for an injury that cost him the majority of his senior season. Muti plays like a second-rounder but injuries have kept him to a handful of games in recent years -- he was a very worthwhile pick in the sixth round. Tuszka was a value edge rusher pick late in the seventh round.

Detroit Lions

Draft picks: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall), Georgia RB D'Andre Swift (No. 35), Notre Dame LB Julian Okwara (No. 67), Ohio State OG Jonah Jackson (No. 75), Kentucky OG Logan Stenberg (No. 121), Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus (No. 166), New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley (No. 172), Utah DT John Penisini (No. 197), Ohio State DE Jashon Cornell (No. 235)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A-

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: On the first two days of the draft, the Lions secured a shutdown cornerback, explosive running back, much-needed interior offensive line help and brought together two family members in a literal sense. They hit the offensive line again with Stenberg, who has exactly the type of nastiness and strength you want up front -- at times it got the best of him during his collegiate career, though, so maturity will be a factor in how fast he can contribute. Cephus was a third-round talent with a seventh-round 40 time (4.73). He'll be a factor in the Lions' offense sooner than later. Huntley can be a special teams ace. Penisini meets the team's need for a backup nose tackle.

Green Bay Packers

Draft picks: Utah State QB Jordan Love (No. 26 overall), Boston College RB AJ Dillon (No. 63), Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara (No. 94), Minnesota LB Kamal Martin (No. 175), Michigan OG Jon Runyan (No. 192), Oregon C Jake Hanson (No. 208), Indiana OG Simon Stepaniak (No. 209), TCU DB Vernon Scott (No. 236), Miami DE Jonathan Garvin (No. 242)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: D

Day 3 grade: C

Overall grade: C+

Draft analysis: Some Packers fans were not pleased that the team didn't needs at receiver, tackle and cornerback during the draft's first three rounds. The three players they selected are intriguing talents, though; they will get their shot to show the skeptics their value. Martin is an athletic linebacker who had an injury in 2019 but whose best football is ahead of him. The team attacked the offensive line late in the draft, picking Runyan, Hanson, and Stepaniak to shore up the depth chart. Garvin gives the team more pass rush depth.

Houston Texans

Draft picks: TCU DT Ross Blacklock (No. 40 overall), Florida LB Jonathan Greenard (No. 90), North Carolina OT Charlie Heck (No. 126), Penn State CB John Reid (No. 141), Rhode Island WR Isaiah Coulter (No. 171)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade:A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: The Texans parted with their first-round pick this year as part of the deal for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, whom they just signed to a huge extension. His talent is undeniable; history will tell whether the price was too high. Picking up good players for the front seven in Rounds 2-3 answered the team's top defensive needs. They hit their top need on offense by picking up Heck, an underrated prospect who will provide depth at both offensive tackle spots. He will probably earn a starting spot somewhere in the next few years. Reid is undersized but ultra-competitive. Coulter's a vertical threat the team needs. He really helped himself with a strong NFL Scouting Combine performance.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft picks: USC WR Michael Pittman (No. 34 overall), Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor (No. 41 overall), Utah S Julian Blackmon (No. 85), Washington QB Jacob Eason (No. 122), Ball State OG Danny Pinter (No. 149), Penn State DT Robert Windsor (No. 193), Massachusetts CB Isaiah Rodgers (No. 211), Washington State WR Dezmon Patmon (No. 212), Michigan LB Jordan Glasgow (No. 213)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: GM Chris Ballard picked up a big-bodied receiver (Pittman) for new quarterback Philip Rivers and traded up for a stud running back (Taylor) on Day 2 of the draft. Was the trade for DeForest Buckner worth the hefty price tag, especially considering Javon Kinlaw was available at No. 13? Will Pittman be better than Denzel Mims or Chase Claypool? Time will tell.

Eason eventually taking over for Philip Rivers makes so much sense. Rivers is a true leader under whom the talented Eason can learn and continue developing. Keeping the athletic Pinter in the state of Indiana as a backup guard/tackle makes a lot of sense for the Colts. Windsor is a pest up front who, along with Blackmon, Rodgers and Glasgow (a future special teams Pro Bowler) should add plenty of depth on defense. Indy traded 2017 second-rounder Quincy Wilson to the Jets for the sixth-round pick they used on Rodgers -- not a great return, but I guess something is better than nothing.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft picks: Florida CB CJ Henderson (No. 9 overall), LSU LB K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20), Colorado WR Laviska Shenault (No. 42), Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton (No. 73), St. John's OT Ben Bartch (No. 116), Michigan State CB Josiah Scott (No. 137), Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman (No. 140), Auburn S Daniel Thomas (No. 157), Texas WR Collin Johnson (No. 165), Oregon State QB Jake Luton (No. 189), Georgia Tech TE Tyler Davis (No. 206), Memphis CB Chris Claybrooks (No. 223)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Jacksonville picked up two star SEC defenders (Henderson and Chaisson) to meet critical needs in the first round, then selected worthwhile prospects in the second (Shenault) and third rounds (Hamilton) to sew up a nice first two days of the draft. They started Day 3 with Bartch, who I thought was worthy of a top-75 selection. He plays with a nasty demeanor, and should be able to line up at tackle or, eventually, slide inside if needed. Scott provides more depth in the secondary. Quarterman's just a great football player who will start in the middle at some point in his pro career (with the Jags or someone else). Thomas is a better athlete than football player at this point, and is likely a special teamer. Johnson is a nice outside complement to Shenault. Luton will compete for playing time if Gardner Minshew falters in 2020 and should at least be a solid backup in the league for a few years.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft picks: LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mississippi State LB Willie Gay (No. 63), TCU OT Lucas Niang (No. 96), Louisiana Tech S L'Jarius Sneed (No. 138), Michigan DE Michael Danna (No. 177), Tulane CB Thakarius Keyes (No. 237)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: Coach Andy Reid found his all-purpose back in the first round (Edwards-Helaire), then took a chance on a couple of talented players with character (Gay) and/or injury (Niang) issues with great upsides on Friday night. Sneed is an outside corner who played safety as a senior to help his team. Not too surprised to see the Chiefs add Danna on Day 3 since they already have another former Wolverine (and similarly built edge rusher) in Frank Clark on the roster. Kansas City should be able to find interior offensive linemen to provide depth after the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders

Draft picks: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs (No. 12 overall), Ohio State CB Damon Arnette (No. 19), Kentucky RB Lynn Bowden (No. 80), South Carolina WR Bryan Edwards (No. 81), Clemson LB Tanner Muse (No. 100), Clemson OG John Simpson (No. 109), Louisiana Tech CB Amik Robertson (No. 139)

Day 1 grade: C-

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B

Draft analysis: The Raiders spent three of their five premium picks on targets for quarterback Derek Carr (Ruggs III, Bowden, Edwards), and used the other two to improve the back seven (Arnette, Muse). Simpson offers power on the offensive line, though was inconsistent. I'm guessing we'll continue to see more of the quickness he put on display during Senior Bowl practices. Robertson is an outstanding football player who happens to be 5-foot-8 and coming off injury. He'll be a beast for the Raiders in the slot, and I wouldn't count him out at any other spot in the secondary.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks: Oregon QB Justin Herbert (No. 6 overall), Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray (No. 23), UCLA RB Joshua Kelley (No. 112), Virginia WR Joe Reed (No. 151), Notre Dame S Alohi Gilman (No. 186), Ohio State WR K.J. Hill (No. 220)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: N/A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: The Chargers found leaders on offense (Herbert) and defense (Murray) in the first round, which should certainly please Bolts fans.

Kelley's Senior Bowl performance made him an early fourth-round pick. Not because of his talent, but because he showed that his full explosiveness was back after playing through injury as a senior. Reed is known for his return work, and rightly so. But I think he'll be a nice No. 3 receiver as well. Gilman's a solid player who should become a good special teams performer. Hill was such a strong performer for the Buckeyes, but lacks great athleticism; he could also serve as a solid No. 3 for L.A. It will be interesting to see how the Chargers further improve their offensive line after not investing a single pick up front.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft picks: Florida State RB Cam Akers (No. 52 overall), Florida WR Van Jefferson (No. 57), Alabama LB Terrell Lewis (No. 84), Utah S Terrell Burgess (No. 104), Purdue TE Brycen Hopkins (No. 136), Ohio State S Jordan Fuller (No. 199), Baylor LB Clay Johnston (No. 234), Miami (Ohio) K Sam Sloman (No. 248), Clemson OG Tremayne Anchrum (No. 250)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: For the fourth straight draft, GM Les Snead didn't have a first-round pick. But the savvy decision-maker was able to make the most out of the four Day 2 picks (two second-rounders, two third-rounders) he did have in his arsenal. He added future contributors at running back (Akers) and receiver (Jefferson) while getting excellent value at edge (Lewis) and nickel (Burgess). Finding Hopkins in the fourth was an excellent value, while Fuller could be another Kurt Coleman-type pickup at safety. The loss of Cory Littleton in free agency, might make room inside for Johnston to fit in. Although it makes sense for the Rams to want competition at kicker, it is interesting that they opted over Georgiaï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s Rodrigo Blankenship. Anchrum excelled at tackle for Clemson but will transition inside for the Rams.

Miami Dolphins

Draft picks: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 overall), USC OT Austin Jackson (No. 18), Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene (No. 30), Louisiana OT Robert Hunt (No. 39), Alabama DT Raekwon Davis (No. 56), Texas S Brandon Jones (No. 70), Georgia OG Solomon Kindley (No. 111), North Carolina DE Jason Strowbridge (No. 154), Boise State DE Curtis Weaver (No. 164), LSU LS Blake Ferguson (No. 185), Navy RB Malcolm Perry (No. 246)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: Miami needed a franchise quarterback and offensive line help coming into the draft -- and they got both within the first 18 picks on Day 1. Add in a starting safety and run-stopper, and the Dolphins acquitted themselves well over the first three rounds.

Kindley is power incarnate but also has some mobility for his size (6-6, 337 pounds) -- not unlike the guard they signed to a big free agent deal, Ereck Flowers. Strowbridge strengthens the outside of the defensive line. Trading a fifth-round pick for 49ers running back Matt Breida may turn out to be a really good move if the tough runner can stay healthy. Perry has the work ethic and athleticism to succeed in the backfield, as well. Weaver has always had the potential to be one of the best edge rushers in this draft class -- if he takes care of business, watch him power past tackles to consistently get after quarterbacks.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft picks: LSU WR Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall), TCU CB Jeff Gladney (No. 31 overall), Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland (No. 58), Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler (No. 89), South Carolina DE D.J. Wonnum (No. 117), Baylor DT James Lynch (No. 130), Oregon LB Troy Dye (No. 132), Temple CB Harrison Hand (No. 169), Miami WR K.J. Osborn (No. 176), Oregon State OT Blake Brandel (No. 203), Michigan S Josh Metellus (No. 205), Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes (No. 225), Iowa QB Nate Stanley (No. 244), Mississippi State S Brian Cole II (No. 249), Washburn OG Kyle Hinton (No. 253)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A+

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: GM Rick Spielman knew picking multiple cornerbacks (two on Day 1, one on Day 3) was a must, as was finding a receiver to replace Stefon Diggs and creating more competition on the offensive line. He hit all the notes in Rounds 1-3.

Wonnum was underappreciated at South Carolina, with Javon Kinlaw stealing the spotlight -- but the edge defender is athletic, tough and worthy of an early fourth-round pick. Getting Lynch in the fourth round was a steal -- his character off the field and motor on it will help him stay in the league for a very long time. Dye is a rare guy who led his college team in tackles for four years -- his selection addresses a position of need, as well. Hand, Brandel, Willekes, Hinton and Osborn will provide depth at minimum, but have the potential to have more of an impact. Getting Stanley in the seventh round could pay major dividends down the line. Metellus and Cole are safeties who can play in the box, maybe even at linebacker instead of safety.

New England Patriots

Draft picks: Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger (No. 37 overall), Michigan LB Josh Uche (No. 60), Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings (No. 87), UCLA TE Devin Asiasi (No. 91), Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene (No. 101), Marshall K Justin Rohrwasser (No. 159), Michigan OG Michael Onwenu (No. 182), Wake Forest OT Justin Herron (No. 195), Wyoming LB Cassh Maluia (No. 204), Memphis C Dustin Woodard (No. 230)

Day 1 grade: Incomplete

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: C+

Overall grade: B

Draft analysis: Bill Belichick and his dog understood the team's needs on the edge, in the secondary and at tight end. Not everyone agreed with the value of the tight ends selected, but their versatility and athleticism may ultimately shine through. Belichick is not afraid to stray from the consensus board a bit, taking Rohrwasser in the fifth round. Sometimes those picks work out for the Patriots; other times, they do not. Time will tell. Onwenu, Herron and Woodard are solid picks late in the draft; one or both will start down the line. Wide receiver is still a major need.

New Orleans Saints

Draft picks: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz (No. 24 overall), Wisconsin LB Zack Baun (No. 74), Dayton TE Adam Trautman (No. 105), Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens (No. 240)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: The Saints gave up the bulk of their Day 3 picks (one went to the Giants in the Eli Apple acquisition in 2018) to get an excellent value in Trautman. They also traded a future third-round pick to get another great value in Baun, a typical Sean Payton move. Payton made yet another interesting deal for Stevens, giving up the 2021 sixth-round pick for a potential replacement for Taysom Hill in the special packages if Hill leaves after 2020. Stevens did not grade out well as a typical quarterback, but for what the Saints want to do, he makes all kinds of sense. They did not get a cornerback or receiver, but the team's depth there should be fine -- especially with the addition of top undrafted free agents at those spots.

New York Giants

Draft picks: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas (No. 4 overall), Alabama S Xavier McKinney (No. 36), Connecticut OT Matt Peart (No. 99), UCLA CB Darnay Holmes (No. 110), Oregon OG Shane Lemieux (No. 150), Penn State LB Cam Brown (No. 183), Minnesota LB Carter Coughlin (No. 218), South Carolina LB T.J. Brunson (No. 238), Minnesota CB Chris Williamson (No. 247), Georgia LB Tae Crowder (No. 255)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: Most people expected the Giants to hit the offensive line early on -- and picking Thomas and Peart in Rounds 1 and 3 met that expectation. Safety McKinney (Round 2) bolsters the team's secondary, as does cornerback Holmes (Round 4), who will work in the slot quite well for the Giants. Lemieux provides depth on the interior offensive line, though he might have been picked a bit earlier (No. 150) than expected. Brown displays the athleticism to become a nice pick-up as a reserve edge rusher. Brunson was a good pick who finds the football despite not having any elite physical traits. Williamson is a versatile corner/nickel/safety who will contribute soon, and Crowder was an absolutely underappreciated part of the 2019 Georgia defense. Look for general manager Dave Gettleman to seek out hidden receiver gems after the draft.

New York Jets

Draft picks: Louisville OT Mekhi Becton (No. 11 overall), Baylor WR Denzel Mims (No. 59), Cal S Ashtyn Davis (No. 68), Florida DE Jabari Zuniga (No. 79), Florida RB La'Mical Perine (No. 120), Florida International QB James Morgan (No. 125), UNC-Charlotte OT Cameron Clark (No. 129), Virginia CB Bryce Hall (No. 158), Texas A&M P Braden Mann (No. 191)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B+

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: New York completed its overhaul of the offensive line with Becton in the first round, found a second-round value at receiver in Mims and got solid picks on the edge and at safety.

On Saturday, Perine was brought in rather than attacking the team's need at cornerback. Perine is a really fun back to watch, however, so I expect he'll back up Le'Veon Bell adeptly. I think Morgan was probably picked a round or so earlier than his film portended, but I can't blame the Jets for wanting to find a potential backup quarterback. The question is: Should Jake Fromm have been the selection, despite his average arm? Clarke was a solid value pick in the fourth as a versatile offensive lineman, but the team could have used that pick (No. 129) to address another position. Hall might have been a second-round pick after the 2018 season, but an injury dropped him down boards a bit -- he could prove to be a real steal in the fifth. Mann's leg will be appreciated by his defense. Getting cornerback Quincy Wilson from the Colts for a sixth-round pick makes sense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft picks: TCU WR Jalen Reagor (No. 21 overall), Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts (No. 53), Colorado LB Davion Taylor (No. 103), Clemson S K'Von Wallace (No. 127), Auburn OG Jack Driscoll (No. 145), Boise State WR John Hightower (No. 168), Temple LB Shaun Bradley (No. 196), Southern Miss WR Quez Watkins (No. 200), Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho (No. 210), Stanford DE Casey Toohill (No. 233)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A+

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: The Eagles had to find a quarterback they trusted in case Carson Wentz was injured again, they did in Hurts. The team added explosiveness to their receiving corps on Day 1 (Reagor) and speed at linebacker on Day 2 (Taylor). GM Howie Roseman got a steal with his fourth-round pick in Wallace -- a guy who I thought could've gone as high as the second round. Great value at an area of need. Driscoll could line up at guard or tackle and maybe even serve as the team's backup center. Hightower was another great value pick by Roseman, as the receiver's ability to run past corners and run-after-catch made him a potential third- or fourth-rounder in my eyes. The Eagles added even more speed out wide on Day 3 when they traded for veteran Marquise Goodwin and selected Watkins. I don't know why Bradley and Toohill were still available so late, but kudos to Roseman for grabbing those two guys at a bargain. If Wanogho is healthy, he will be a valuable swing tackle. Look for the Eagles to sign a couple of top available running backs after the draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft picks: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool (No. 49 overall), UNC-Charlotte LB Alex Highsmith (No. 102), Maryland RB Anthony McFarland (No. 124), Louisiana OG Kevin Dotson (No. 135), Maryland S Antoine Brooks Jr. (No. 198), Nebraska DT Carlos Davis (No. 232)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: Last year's trade with Miami for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was worth the first-round pick it cost. And I liked the decisions to add Claypool at receiver and Highsmith as depth at edge rusher with their second- and third-round picks, respectively. That's a solid couple of days for GM Kevin Colbert.

Colbert went with another mid-round back in McFarland after using similar picks on James Connor (No. 105 overall, 2017), Jaylen Samuels (No. 165, 2018), and Benny Snell (No. 122, 2019) the past three seasons. He does have speed, though, which the team needed at the position. Dotson gives the team depth for now, and could develop into a future starter at guard down the line. The team needed a nose tackle and Davis fits that bill well.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft picks: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall), Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk (No. 25), West Virginia OT Colton McKivitz (No. 153), Georgia TE Charlie Woerner (No. 190), Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings (No. 217)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: N/A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: GM John Lynch didn't wait very long to find DeForest Buckner's replacement along the D-line, selecting Kinlaw at No. 14 overall. He addressed the team's receiver need later in Round 1 when he traded up six spots for Aiyuk. The deal for the Arizona State receiver, along with past trades for veterans Dee Ford and Emmanuel Sanders, sapped the Niners of any second-, third- or fourth-round selections.

Moving a fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round pick for Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who's expected to take over for the retiring Joe Staley, makes a strong offensive line even stronger. McKivitz, whom they drafted with the pick acquired from the Dolphins for Matt Breida, played tackle in college, but I think he could be a very good starting guard. The Niners continued dealing, moving Marquise Goodwin to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick, which they then used on Jennings -- a big receiver who wins with physicality and not speed. Woerner was a very good blocker/receiver pick at tight end because the team needed depth behind stud George Kittle.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft picks: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks (No. 27 overall), Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor (No. 48), LSU OG Damien Lewis (No. 69), Stanford TE Colby Parkinson (No. 133), Miami RB DeeJay Dallas (No. 144), Syracuse DE Alton Robinson (No. 148), Florida WR Freddie Swain (No. 214), LSU WR Stephen Sullivan (No. 251)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: C+

Overall grade: B

Draft analysis: The Seahawks found an athletic punisher to play inside in Jordyn Brooks, a quick edge rusher in Darrell Taylor and a beast of a guard in Damien Lewis in Rounds 1-3. Parkinson is a fair fourth-round pick who will have to compete with a few tight ends already on the Seahawks' roster. Dallas joins former 'Canes teammate Travis Homer on the Seahawks. The powerful Robinson and Taylor should complement each other well off the edge. Swain is an underappreciated receiving talent who can work in the slot, and Sullivan has real potential as a standup tight end -- giving up a 2021 sixth-round pick to get him shows their belief in that potential.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft picks: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs (No. 13 overall), Minnesota S Antoine Winfield (No. 45), Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (No. 76), Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson (No. 161), Nebraska DT Khalil Davis (No. 194), Temple LB Chapelle Russell (No. 241), Louisiana RB Raymond Calais (No. 245)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: The Buccaneers didnï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t fool around in trying to get Tom Brady the best right tackle they could, trading up one spot in the first round to secure Wirfs. Winfield should become a playmaker in the secondary while Vaughn should develop into a solid running back -- even if he was maybe picked one round too early. Despite possessing just average athleticism, Johnson was a big-time producer for Golden Gophers, even earning MVP honors in the Outback Bowl. Davis is an active and athletic backup for 2018 first-rounder Vita Vea. Donï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t blink when Calais gets the ball, as he has the speed to run by guys (4.42 40) and isnï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t afraid to initiate contact. GM Jason Licht will scour his list of top undrafted free agents for young pass rusher depth.

Tennessee Titans

Draft picks: Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson (No. 29 overall), LSU CB Kristian Fulton (No. 61), Appalachian State RB Darrynton Evans (No. 93), N.C. State DT Larrell Murchison (No. 174), Hawaii QB Cole McDonald (No. 224), Marshall DB Chris Jackson (No. 243)

Day 1 grade: B-

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: The Titans crushed Day 2 of the draft, getting the corner they absolutely needed in Fulton and finding that quick complementary back to Derrick Henry in Evans. Tennessee's pick of Isaiah Wilson in Round 1 could work out thanks to the massive young man's (6-6, 350 pounds) lofty potential. Tennessee traded their fourth-round choice to Miami last year for QB Ryan Tannehill ... which has worked out pretty well. Murchison, an active defensive lineman, was a top-100 value they picked up at No. 174 overall. McDonald's arm and athleticism made him worth a late-round flier. Adding depth at tight end should be the Titans' top priority when looking to sign, umm, priority rookie free agents.

Washington Redskins

Draft picks: Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young (No. 2 overall), Memphis RB Antonio Gibson (No. 66), LSU OT Saahdiq Charles (No. 108), Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (No. 142), San Diego State C Keith Ismael (No. 156), Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson (No. 162), Arkansas S Kamren Curl (No. 216), N.C. State DE James Smith-Williams (No. 229)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: Washington decided to pick the draft's best defender in Young instead of an uber-talented quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. The progress of last year's first-round pick, Dwayne Haskins, will determine whether the franchise ultimately made the right choice. Gibson, an all-purpose threat out of Memphis, may remind coach Ron Rivera of a mid-round version of his former player with the Panthers, Christian McCaffrey.

The team lacked leverage in their stand-off with Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, and thus will have to settle for the 2020 fifth-rounder (Ismael at No. 156 overall) and 2021 third-rounder they received from the 49ers. They selected Charles to fill Williams' big shoes -- and he has the potential to do so based on his athleticism. But he'll have to prevent the disciplinary issues that plagued him at LSU from following him to the NFL. Gandy-Golden's big body could be a problem for NFL cornerbacks down the field. Ismael, who could play guard or center for Washington, is a solid pick who will play for a long time. Hudson will provide depth in the secondary or at linebacker and should be a special teams demon. Edge rusher Smith-Williams could have been picked much earlier, so he's a relative bargain in the seventh round.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.