49ers trade Matt Breida to Dolphins for 5th-round pick

San Francisco's stable of capable running backs has one less horse.

The 49ers traded Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick (No. 153), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Breida rose from afterthought to difference-maker in his second season in the NFL, rushing 153 times for 814 yards and three scores in 2018. He saw slightly less work in 2019 as part of a backfield that included Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr., receiving 123 carries for 623 yards and one touchdown.

With Mostert's postseason explosion and Coleman remaining on the team's roster, the 49ers decided to pick up a selection by trading some of its surplus to address needs elsewhere. With just $13.36 million in cap space available before San Francisco agreed to acquire tackle Trent Williams -- who will likely require a new contract -- San Francisco is clearing $3.259 million in salary while avoiding carrying any dead cap. San Francisco used the 153rd selection on a potential Williams replacement, West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Miami is acquiring a much-needed threat, adding Breida to a backfield that was lacking following the mid-season departure of Kenyan Drake via trade. Breida joins a group that also includes free-agent addition Jordan Howard and former Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage, helping add depth and more options for first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

The move subtracts one of many viable ball-carrier options in San Francisco, but creates needed financial room and frees up a logjam in the backfield. Niners general manager John Lynch continues to wheel and deal to keep his team competitive in its quest to remain the class of the NFC.

