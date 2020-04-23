2020 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

I've heard the argument that grading draft picks immediately after they are made is worthless, but I don't agree.

Since no one can see into the future, these 2020 NFL Draft quick-snap grades only partially reflect how I expect a player's career to progress. These grades are, however, an evaluation of the process each team undertook to select the players they did. The grade also is an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism.

The reason these snap grades matter is that they give a real-time evaluation of the process. If a prospect is considered a great pick the day of the draft, but doesn't work out in the long run, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Waiting three years to grade these picks leads to revisionist history, not an accurate evaluation of a decision that was based on what was known when the player was selected.

NOTE: These grades were submitted immediately after the draft. As my analysis continues over the weekend, the grades may be adjusted.

Arizona Cardinals

Draft pick: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons (No. 8 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Isaiah Simmons is a game-changer. He'll be a factor in flat/slot coverage due to his length and ability to move in space. Though he wasn't used as a pass rusher at Clemson, he will learn to do so at the next level if the Cardinals want to use him in that role. The sky's the limit.

Atlanta Falcons

Draft pick: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell (No. 16 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: B

The question is: Was Terrell's rough national championship game performance against LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase an aberration or a harbinger? He has other tape that's quite good, as he's used physicality and quickness to stick with receivers throughout his career. The lack of depth at corner in this year's class and the needs of teams in the next few spots led the Falcons to make this pick. The other potential picks here could have been K'Lavon Chaisson -- a bendy pass rusher with real potential -- or perhaps linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Baltimore Ravens

Draft pick: LSU LB Patrick Queen (No. 28 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Baltimore had a major need at inside linebacker. The Ravens stayed put at 28 and let their guy Queen fall to them, in typical Eric DeCosta fashion. Queen plugs right into the starting lineup, will fly into holes and to the sideline to attack ball-carriers.

Buffalo Bills

Draft pick: None



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Buffalo traded its first-round pick to Minnesota in the deal for receiver Stefon Diggs, who is only 26 years old and is under contract for four more seasons. The Bills could have drafted a less expensive receiver in the first round, but it is less than certain he would be as productive as Diggs. If Diggs is happier with the Bills than he was with the Vikings, this trade could help the team win the AFC East sooner rather than later.

Carolina Panthers

Draft pick: Auburn DT Derrick Brown (No. 7 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

I love Derrick Brown. A lot of people don't. His detractors say his big frame won't allow him to affect the passing game. While I don't think he'll be an elite pass rusher at the next level, SEC quarterbacks would argue that they had to know where Brown was on every play. He physically dominated his opponents on a regular basis. He's a dude. Sign me up.

Chicago Bears

Draft pick: None



Day 1 grade and analysis: Incomplete

In the Bears' trade for Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack a year and a half ago, they included their 2020 first-round pick in the deal but acquired the Raiders' 2020 second-round pick, effectively moving down 24 spots in total this year. The grade of that deal is dependent on how they use that second-round pick (No. 43 overall).

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft pick: LSU QB Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Was Joe Burrow simply a product of former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady's scheme? I don't think so. Like every other quarterback, Burrow needs a strong surrounding cast to succeed. But I think he's the alpha the Bengals need to lead the franchise to the next level. If the supporting cast is there, the Ohio product will get the job done in his home state.

Cleveland Browns

Draft pick: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills (No. 10 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Cleveland had a choice between OTs Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs at No. 10 overall. They went with Wills, who played right tackle at Alabama, but will likely make the shift to the left side with veteran right tackle Jack Conklin in the fold. Wills has the quickness and nastiness to play anywhere, and he really improved over the last year.

Dallas Cowboys

Draft pick: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

I don't think Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a sheepish grin in his arsenal, but he should after getting Lamb -- the best receiver in the draft -- with the 17th overall pick. Lamb's body control is ridiculous. He catches everything. While not as quick as others on a track, he's plenty fast. Plus, Lamb is physical as hell, so even if you catch him, you might not bring him down. I love this pick and Dak Prescott will, too.

Denver Broncos

Draft pick: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy (No. 15 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Denver needed another receiver to complement Courtland Sutton. Jeudy's routes are amazing, and he fits as either a slot guy or on the outside across from Sutton. I like CeeDee Lamb as the top receiver in the class, but Jeudy's talent and the Broncos' specific need make it tough to argue with this pick.

Detroit Lions

Draft pick: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

The Lions traded Darius Slay this offseason, leaving them in desperate need of a No. 1 corner. Okudah's the type of big, strong, athletic corner that teams desire on the outside. Detroit's Matt Patricia coached reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in New England, and I'm sure he sees the potential for Odukah to make a similar impact.

Green Bay Packers

Draft pick: Utah State QB Jordan Love (No. 26 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A-

I thought Jordan Love was worth a first-round selection. The Packers did, as well. In a mirror reflection of the 2005 draft, the Packers pick a first-round quarterback to learn behind Aaron Rodgers just as they picked Rodgers to groom behind Brett Favre.

I believe Rodgers has at least a few more years of high-level performance in him -- should they have selected someone to help Rodgers excel during that time? Some Packers fans will think so. However, Love could help Green Bay win games over that span if Rodgers gets hurt again. Plus, there wasn't great value at receiver at the end of the first round; I expect the Packers to meet that need in Rounds 2 or 3 in a deep class. They also have needs at linebacker (Patrick Queen was available at No. 26), cornerback (same goes for Jaylon Johnson and Kristian Fulton) and right tackle (Josh Jones), but the players remaining at those spots did not offer as much value as Love. The Packers expect to pick near the end of the first with Rodgers as their QB1, so they figured they would get their guy while they could. They found value at the game's most important position.

They gave up the 30th pick in Round 1 and a fourth-round pick (No. 136) to get Love, which is standard fare for this type of move.

Houston Texans

Draft pick: None



Day 1 grade and analysis: B

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is the Texans' first-round pick in 2020 and 2021. He is an excellent left tackle, but would the team have been better off selecting Josh Jones this year and picking up talent at another position next year? I think it's almost a 50/50 proposition.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft pick: None



Day 1 grade and analysis: B

Indianapolis acquired a known commodity in former 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner when it traded the 13th overall pick for him earlier this offseason. However, the Colts could have kept their pick and selected interior defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw to be a similar difference-maker at that spot -- at a much lower price. That said, there was no guarantee Kinlaw would be available and the team's relatively short window with new quarterback Philip Rivers makes it an understandable trade.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft picks: Florida CB CJ Henderson (No. 9 overall); LSU LB K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Jacksonville grabbed a 2020 first-round pick (plus a first and fourth next year) from the Rams for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Despite Ramsey's immense talent, it's hard for me to fault them for that trade, especially given his stormy relationship with the Jaguars. They selected a player to replace Ramsey at No. 9 overall. Henderson's not as physical as Ramsey but is a smooth mover who will be an effective cover man. Chaisson at 20 is a steal. He has the elite bend, length, get-off and strength to be a sack-master for the Jags. Getting the draft's second-best edge rusher at No. 20 does not happen very often.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft pick: LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A-

I love Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a football player. He is tough, quick and strong. While not as fast as Jonathan Taylor or D'Andre Swift, he has the low center of gravity and power to be a truly effective NFL back. I wondered if he would sneak into the first round despite a pedestrian 40 time, not unlike Doug Martin several years ago. I don't think he's a better player than Taylor, but it's tough to argue that CEH isn't a better fit. The team probably did not consider any inside linebackers or cornerbacks worth the value of this pick, and could also find offensive line help a bit later in the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders

Draft picks: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs (No. 12 overall); Ohio State CB Damon Arnette (No. 19 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: C-

Ruggs is a speedy receiver who's able to take short throws and make them long gains. He can also take the top off of a defense, pushing safeties upfield to free up space underneath for his teammates. The Raiders hope he can be the elite playmaker that they were looking for when they traded for Antonio Brown last offseason. I believe a player Las Vegas passed on, CeeDee Lamb, is the best receiver in the draft, though.

The Raiders also held the Bears' first-round pick, via the Khalil Mack deal, which gave them a chance to land another player from the top end of the talent pool. However, with that pick, they selected Arnette, who I would not include as part of the consensus top-rated pool. He competes, and GM Mike Mayock loves those guys. So the team met its top two needs, but the Arnette pick certainly did not match the consensus value. Mayock and Gruden may prove to be right in the end, but these are the sort of picks that make taking a historical snapshot worthwhile.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks: Oregon QB Justin Herbert (No. 6 overall); Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray (No. 23 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Herbert wasn't always exceptional as a passer at Oregon, but he lacked great weapons in the receiving corps. He presents the size, arm and intelligence needed to be a good NFL starter. Wisconsin saw his ability to run once out of the pocket in the Rose Bowl, as well. His Senior Bowl performance and NFL Scouting Combine workout almost certainly cemented his top-10 status. Plus, the team does not have to rush him on the field with Tyrod Taylor available. This is a smart pick, the right pick no matter how Herbert's career unfolds. Plus, Kenneth Murray will be a star football player and leader on defense -- I can't blame the Chargers for moving up to get him. Giving up a second- and third-round pick in the trade is not ideal but getting a top-15 player at No. 23 makes it worth the price.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft pick: None



Day 1 grade and analysis: A-

Jalen Ramsey is the Rams' first-round pick this year, as well as in 2021. He is certainly better than any player they would have been able to select at No. 20 -- their spot in the order this year -- and we might be saying the same thing next year, if they have any kind of success in 2020. He might be the exception to the rule that two players are better than one, but he must play at an elite level to make that so.

Miami Dolphins

Draft picks: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 overall); USC OT Austin Jackson (No. 18 overall); Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene (No. 30 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Tagovailoa's injury history might have caused him to drop a couple of spots, but teams will regret not moving up to get him. The Dolphins did not pass on Tua, despite the injuries, avoiding repeating the mistake they made with Drew Brees in free agency back in 2006. Is this pick a risk? Yes, but greatness often starts with a risk. His accuracy is off the charts, his athleticism is excellent and his character impeccable. Build around this guy.

Miami gained first-round picks from the Texans for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and the Steelers for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. With Pittsburgh's pick, they got their new left tackle to replace Tunsil in Jackson. He's an athletic tackle and while he might not ever be as good of a player as Tunsil, he was the best of the second-tier linemen and will get stronger as he grows into his frame. The Dolphins met a need (in a mediocre tackle class overall) and got a really promising prospect. With the Tunsil pick from Houston, Miami traded down with Green Bay, picking up a fourth-round selection in the deal before landing a talented cornerback in Igbinoghene. Though a bit raw as a former receiver, his quick feet are tough to ignore. Other corners they could have picked here include Kristian Fulton, Jeff Gladney (who went to Minnesota on the next pick) and Jaylon Johnson. Their other needs -- running back, interior offensive line and safety -- are ones they can meet with their plethora of later selections.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft picks: LSU WR Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall); TCU CB Jeff Gladney (No. 31 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

They acquired a first-round pick in the trade with the Bills for receiver Stefon Diggs and chose LSU's Justin Jefferson with the selection. They could not have hoped for much more. Jefferson will be the outside threat that they needed. He can win jump balls and work over the middle. That's a solid selection without having to move up. The team's other big need was cornerback, and they found a feisty corner in Gladney after trading back with the Niners, picking up fourth- and fifth-round selections to drop only six slots. He's a solid value at an important position.

New England Patriots

Draft pick: None



Day 1 grade and analysis: Incomplete

I'm giving the Patriots an incomplete because they traded out of the first round. I'm pretty sure this is going to turn into an A though, because they stayed in the top 40 (moved down to No. 37) while adding another Friday pick (No. 71). Typical move for Bill Belichick.

New Orleans Saints

Draft pick: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz (No. 24 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A-

One year after taking Erik McCoy in the second round, they take Ruiz in the first. McCoy has position versatility, so I'm guessing he would make the move to guard. The Saints' biggest need was at cornerback, but their roster is so strong, they didn't have a lot of other needs to address. So picking an athletic lineman like Ruiz, who automatically improves the offensive line in front of Drew Brees, seems like a solid pick.

New York Giants

Draft pick: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas (No. 4 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: B

Thomas is a solid tackle prospect with the length to be a long-time starter. He can play across from Nate Solder at right tackle immediately (where he played as a freshman at Georgia), filling a need that will help second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley succeed. Thomas was the first tackle off the board. However, he was not the consensus top tackle in the draft; time will tell us whether he, Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs or Mekhi Becton should have been the selection. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons' career will also have to be reviewed to see if he should have been the selection.

New York Jets

Draft pick: Louisville OT Mekhi Becton (No. 11 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Becton is a people-mover. Guys weighing over 360 pounds should not bend and move like he does. If Lamar Jackson was still in Louisville, everyone would have been slobbering over Becton all year long. He has experience on both sides of the line because the Cardinals have flipped alignments in the past, so the Jets can play him across from George Fant at right tackle. They needed to upgrade the line, and now they have via free agency and the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft pick: TCU WR Jalen Reagor (No. 21 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: B

Reagor has a chance to be a good NFL receiver. He's competitive and explosive. The Eagles needed help at the position, so that box is checked. But his career will be compared to another receiver that some considered the lock selection in this spot: Justin Jefferson, who went one pick later to the Vikings. Will Jefferson's size and speed make him a Davante Adams-type playmaker, making the Eagles regret this pick? Can Reagor outrun guys after the catch as he did in college? How good are his hands, really? We shall see.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft pick: None



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

GM Kevin Colbert traded the team's first-round pick to Miami for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick last fall. If the Steelers had kept the pick, they probably would have been looking for ... a playmaking safety in Round 1. They also moved up from pick 154 to 135 in the deal, which is icing on the cake.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft picks: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall); Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk (No. 25 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: B

The team traded veteran DeForest Buckner to the Colts for the 13th overall selection this offseason. On Thursday, they traded down one spot with the Buccaneers, picking up a fourth-round pick and giving up a seventh-rounder in the process. Then they pick Buckner's replacement in Kinlaw. They granted themselves some salary-cap flexibility in the future by not signing Buckner to a big extension like the Colts did. However, the team already has depth on the defensive line and could have picked up an excellent receiver in Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb with the 14th pick. GM John Lynch had a plan, though, using the fourth-round pick and another Saturday selection to move up in the first to get Aiyuk, an outside receiver to complement Deebo Samuel. In the end, the final grade on the 49ers' class will be determined by whether the team is better off with Kinlaw and Aiyuk than it would have been with Lamb or Jeudy and the three players it could have selected at picks 31, 117, and 156 (sent to the Vikings in the Aiyuk trade).

Seattle Seahawks

Draft pick: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks (No. 27 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: B

Seattle made a pick at its original draft slot for the first time since 2012, selecting an excellent football player in Brooks at No. 27 overall. A shoulder injury that required surgery in December might have contributed to him falling off the radar a bit. Brooks' career will be compared with LSU star Patrick Queen's, who the Ravens selected with the very next pick. The Seahawks could have used an offensive tackle like Joshua Jones or a defensive lineman like Ross Blacklock, but I really like Brooks as an explosive, heady defensive leader.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft pick: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs (No. 13 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A

It's possible the 49ers told the Buccaneers that other teams were interested in moving up for Wirfs, explaining Tampa Bay's decision to trade up one slot one to secure the offensive lineman. (Sound familiar?) Tampa Bay could not go into the next two seasons without attempting to put together the best offensive line possible to help veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Wirfs has a nasty streak, athleticism, a wrestling background (a big deal to scouts), and the work ethic worthy of an Iowa lineman. Excellent pick. They had to make this move.

Tennessee Titans

Draft pick: Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson (No. 29 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: B-

I did not have Wilson as a value in the first round. His size (6-foot-6, 350 pounds) will make him difficult to beat, but he must improve against speed and learn to recover after initial moves much more quickly. I had Joshua Jones and others rated ahead of Wilson -- as did other teams in the league. The team could have used a cornerback here, as their depth at the position is poor. But perhaps Logan Ryan plans to re-sign after testing free agency.

Washington Redskins

Draft pick: Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young (No. 2 overall)



Day 1 grade and analysis: A-

Look, Young is the best defender in the class and will be a fantastic pro. However, I am a strong believer in former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and believe he should have been the pick. Given Tua's injury history, though, I don't blame them for taking Young instead, so I'm giving them a strong grade. If Dwayne Haskins becomes a standout quarterback and Young, well, chases opponents' quarterbacks to lead the team to the playoffs on a regular basis -- then I'll be wrong. And Washington fans will be very happy that I was.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.