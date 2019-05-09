2019 NFL Draft: Track all first-round pick signings

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.
1. QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals:
2. DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers:
3. DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets:
4. DE Clelin Ferrell, Oakland Raiders:
5. LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
6. QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants:
7. Edge Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars:
8. TE Thomas Hockenson, Detroit Lions:
9. DT Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills:
10. LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers:
11. OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals:
12. DE Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers: Signed. Gary signed his rookie contract May 3.
13. DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins:
14. G Christopher Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons:
15. QB Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins:
16. Edge Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers:
17. DT Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants:
18. C Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings:
19. DT Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans:
20. TE Noah Fant, Denver Broncos:
21. S Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers: Signed. Savage signed his rookie contract May 3.
22. OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles:
23. OT Tytus Howard, Houston Texans:
24. RB Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders:
25. WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens:
26. Edge Montez Sweat, Washington Redskins:
27. S Johnathan Abram, Oakland Raiders:
28. DT Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers:
29. DE L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks:
30. CB Deandre Baker, New York Giants:
31. OT Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons: Signed. McGary agreed to his rookie contract May 9.