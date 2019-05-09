2019 NFL Draft: Track all first-round pick signings

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.

1. QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals:

2. DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers:

3. DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets:

4. DE Clelin Ferrell, Oakland Raiders:

5. LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

6. QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants:

7. Edge Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars:

8. TE Thomas Hockenson, Detroit Lions:

9. DT Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills:

10. LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers:

11. OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals:

12. DE Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers: Signed. Gary signed his rookie contract May 3.

13. DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins:

14. G Christopher Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons:

15. QB Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins:

16. Edge Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers:

17. DT Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants:

18. C Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings:

19. DT Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans:

20. TE Noah Fant, Denver Broncos:

21. S Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers: Signed. Savage signed his rookie contract May 3.

22. OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles:

23. OT Tytus Howard, Houston Texans:

24. RB Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders:

25. WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens:

26. Edge Montez Sweat, Washington Redskins:

27. S Johnathan Abram, Oakland Raiders:

28. DT Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers:

29. DE L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks:

30. CB Deandre Baker, New York Giants:

31. OT Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons: Signed. McGary agreed to his rookie contract May 9.

32. WR N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots: