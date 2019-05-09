Redskins sign QB Dwayne Haskins to rookie contract

Dwayne Haskins was the third quarterback off the board in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he's the first first-round signal-caller under contract. (Take that, Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones.)

The Washington Redskins announced on Thursday that they have signed eight draft picks, including Haskins, whom they selected 15th overall out of Ohio State.

As with all first-round rookie contracts, Haskins will be under Washington's control for four years with a team option for a fifth year.

In a crowded QB room, Haskins figures to compete for starting snaps with Colt McCoy, who's coming off a leg injury, and Case Keenum.

We'll get our first look at the former Buckeye and future No. 7 for the Redskins when Washington opens up rookie minicamp on Friday.

Washington also inked RB Bryce Love, G Wes Martin, C Ross Pierschbacher, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Kelvin Harmon, CB Jimmy Moreland and LB Jordan Brailford to their rookie deals.

The Redskins have still yet to sign first-round DE Montez Sweat (No. 26) and third-round WR Terry McLaurin.