Packers sign No. 12 overall pick LB Rashan Gary

Green Bay isn't wasting any time getting its 2019 NFL Draft selections signed and ready to contribute.

Just a day after the Packers were the first team to ink a first-round pick when they signed safety Darnell Savage, the team announced the signing of first-round draft pick Rashan Gary along with four other picks.

Gary was the first of a pair of first-rounders for the Pack, as the Michigan pass rusher was taken 12th, with Savage coming in at 21st.

An athletic dynamo who dazzled at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, the huge upside of Gary is his speed and explosiveness in a 6-foot-5-inch, 277-pound frame. He also had 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and a 38-inch vertical.

However, there was some doubt as he has been dealing with a labral tear in his shoulder and the former top-ranked high school recruit's production never equaled his potential in college. In 35 college ballgames, Gary tallied 137 tackles, 24 for a loss, and 10.5 sacks.

Nonetheless, the Packers' first first-round pick is now signed along with Savage. Terms were not disclosed.

Also announced Friday were the signings of fifth-round defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (Texas A&M, No. 150 overall), sixth-round cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (Toledo, No. 185), sixth-round running back Dexter Williams (Notre Dame, No. 194) and seventh-round linebacker Ty Summers (Texas Christian, No. 226).