Falcons agree to terms with No. 31 pick Kaleb McGary

One of Atlanta's first-round draft picks is officially under contract.

The Falcons announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, the 31st overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Atlanta also agreed to terms with fourth-round cornerback Kendall Sheffield.

All rookie contracts are four years in length. As with all first-round picks, McGary's deal will include a fifth-year team option that must be exercised prior to the 2022 season.

The Falcons traded up to select McGary, a massive lineman out of Washington, at the back half of the first round. Atlanta used its earlier first-rounder (No. 14) to bolster the offensive line, selecting Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of McGary during the draft, "Got through a lot of adversity in his life. He's a nasty finisher when you study him on tape. He's a little raw in pass blocking. He's very physical. They found something they wanted there with that physicality and toughness."