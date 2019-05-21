Roundup: Recently signed Pats OL Veldheer retires

After nine seasons in the NFL and about a week with the New England Patriots, offensive lineman Jared Veldheer is calling it a career.

The 31-year-old Veldheer, who primarily played tackle, is retiring, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the news.

Veldheer's retirement comes as a surprise considering the Patriots announced his signing on May 13.

Just more than a week later, Veldheer apparently won't be playing for the reigning Super Bowl champions or anyone else.

Veldheer played for the Broncos in 2018 (he started 12 games) following four-season stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-2017), who drafted him in 2010 in the third round, and the Oakland Raiders (2010-13).

