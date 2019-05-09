Kyler Murray signs rookie deal with Arizona Cardinals

The first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is officially under contract.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they signed quarterback Kyler Murray, whom they chose with the No. 1 selection in last month's draft.

As with all first-round contracts, Murray's deal is for four years with a fifth-year team option. The contract is worth $35,158,644 fully guaranteed, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

This is the second first-round rookie deal Arizona has handed out to a QB in as many years. The Cardinals traded up to grab Josh Rosen at No. 10 in the 2018 NFL Draft and front-loaded his four-year, $17.6 million deal with a $10.9 million signing bonus.

But after Rosen suffered through a supbar rookie year and the Cards earned the top pick in the draft, Arizona decided to draft Murray and ship Rosen to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round pick used to draft receiver Andy Isabella and a 2020 fifth-rounder.

Arizona also inked contracts with second-round CB Byron Murphy, third-round DE Zach Allen, sixth-round WR KeeSean Johnson, seventh-round OL Joshua Miles and seventh-round TE Caleb Wilson, or Mr. Irrelevant.

Among the Cardinals' selections remaining to be signed are Isabella, fourth-round WR Hakeem Butler, fifth-round S Deionte Thompson, sixth-round C Lamont Gaillard and seventh-round DE Michael Dogbe.