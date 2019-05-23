No. 20 pick Noah Fant signs with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a big piece of their 2019 NFL Draft officially under contract.

The Broncos signed tight end Noah Fant, the 20th overall pick of the draft, to a four-year deal, the team announced. As with all first-round picks, Fant's deal carries a team fifth-year option.

Denver's selection of the 6-foot-4, 249-pound Fant in the draft addressed a position of need, and he should immediately press for a starting job heading into training camp.

In addition to size, Fant possesses speed, having clocked a 4.50 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He finished his college career at Iowa with 78 catches for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns, and Fant is in a perfect spot to contribute when considering his quarterback.

During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco didn't hesitate to get his tight end involved in the passing game and he recently expressed excitement to work with Fant.

Flacco and the Broncos expect big things with the first-round pick, and the talented Fant should deliver.