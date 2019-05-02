Packers sign first-rounder Darnell Savage to contract

The first of the 2019 first-round picks has signed his rookie deal.

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage agreed to his four-year contract on Thursday, his agency announced on Twitter.

As with all first-round rookie deals, Savage's contract includes a fifth-year team option that can be exercised before the start of his fourth season.

A late riser in the draft process, Savage was the 21st selection during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft last Thursday night. Green Bay traded its 30th overall pick -- acquired via New Orleans in last year's Marcus Davenport trade -- to the Seattle Seahawks to move up to No. 21 to grab Savage out of Maryland.

Savage was the second player Green Bay drafted in the first round after the Packers snagged Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary at No. 12.

The safety enters a defensive back corps chock full of early-round selections: cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (No. 18, 2018), Josh Jackson (No. 45, 2018) and Kevin King (No. 33, 2017) and safety Josh Jones (No. 61, 2017).

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Savage during the draft, "He's explosive, you can play him all over the field. He is always around the field. The buzz really started about him over the last week. You love the toughness he brings to the table. He can play the nickel, he's that athletic, that 4.3 40 translates."