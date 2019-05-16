Bengals sign 1st-round offensive tackle Jonah Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals officially have their top two draft picks in the books.

The Bengals on Thursday announced the signings of offensive tackle Jonah Williams, the 11th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, and tight end Drew Sample, whom the Bengals selected in the second round (52nd overall).

Williams, who could eventually develop into team's left tackle, provides flexibility to lineup outside and inside. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound has experience playing the tackle and guard positions from his time at Alabama, where he contributed to the team's three-straight national championship appearances.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Sample left college with a reputation as a good blocker, so it remains to be seen how the Bengals ultimately view him behind Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah. But given Eifert's history with injuries, Sample's presence certainly provides depth at the position group.

With Williams and Sample now under contract, the Bengals have just two draft picks unsigned: third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt and fourth-round quarterback Ryan Finley.