Texans waive third-year receiver Braxton Miller

The Braxton Miller experiment is over in Houston.

The Texans waived the wideout Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, noting that the team attempted to shop Miller but found no takers.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

Houston selected the former Ohio State quarterback-turned-receiver in the third round of the 2016 draft. Miller struggled to make the transition to receiver and dealt with a series of injuries that curtailed any progress.

In two seasons in Houston, Miller corralled just 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier this month, coach Bill O'Brien spoke optimistically of Miller.

"Braxton's done some good things," O'Brien said, via the Chronicle. "I think the thing with Braxton is always going to be health, staying healthy. It's going to be what does he do for us on special teams, but he's made a lot of improvements at receiver and it's a real battle at that position."

Alas, health factors and struggles to make an impact on the field led the Texans to move on.

Miller still owns enticing athleticism, and his pre-draft pedigree should lead to another team giving him a shot to live up to his potential if he can remain healthy.