Bills releasing former Browns WR Corey Coleman

A second team has given up on Corey Coleman in less than a month.

The Buffalo Bills are releasing the former first-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision.

The Bills acquired Coleman from the Cleveland Browns in early August in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Buffalo took a flyer on the talented, but issue-laden receiver. It didn't work out. Both sides now move on.

Rapoport noted that the short timeframe hindered Coleman's ability to land a roster spot -- the trade went down on Aug. 5.

Coleman played in 57 offensive snaps over three preseason games in Buffalo, per Next Gen Stats, and caught just one of six targets for a total of seven yards.

Even with the restricted time caveat, that Coleman couldn't make a team that owns a glaring need at receiver speaks volumes. With Coleman set to make $1.5 million in 2018, the Bills weren't even willing to carry the 24-year-old on the roster long enough to see if more practice time would help overcome some of the on-field issues.

According to Spotrac, the Bills will actually lose salary cap space by cutting Coleman. The staff believed so little in the receiver's ability to improve that the team took a loss instead of trying to make it work.

Now the former first-round pick will hit the market in hopes another team is willing to take a shot based on his pre-draft talent report.