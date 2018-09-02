Practice squad tracker: NFL teams finalize squads

The NFL preseason is over. The season is less than a week away from kicking off -- and that means it's time for teams to build their practice squads.

Here's a team-by-team rundown of all the players who made the 32 practice squads around the league. This list will be updated as practice squads are announced:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

QB Kurt Benkert, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, TE Jaeden Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, C J.C. Hassenauer, DB Ryan Neal, LS Jeff Overbaugh, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Baltimore Ravens

T Randin Crecilius, RB Gus Edwards, RB Christopher Ezeala, DE Myles Humphrey, G Nico Siragusa, RB De'Lance Turner, WR Tim White

Buffalo Bills

OL Gerhard De Beer, RB Keith Ford, DE Mike Love, S Dean Marlowe, WR Cam Phillips, LB Corey Thompson, CB Wallace, Ol De'Ondre Wesley

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Moritz Boehringer, DT Andrew Brown, RB Quinton Flowers, HB Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, C Brad Lundblade, OT Kent Perkins, CB Keivarae Russell, WR Kermit Whitfield, LB Chris Worley

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Dee Delaney, LB Nick DeLuca, TE David Grinnage, DL Lyndon Johnson, WR Allen Lazard, QB Tanner Lee, OL KC McDermott, CB Quenton Meeks, S CJ Reavis, RB Brandon Wilds

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

WR Jeff Badet, WR Chad Beebe, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, LB Garret Dooley, C Cornelius Edison, G Colby Gossett, T Storm Norton, S Jack Tocho

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

RB Josh Adams, CB De'Vante Bausby, LB Asantay Brown, TE Billy Brown, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, DE Joe Ostman, CB Chandon Sullivan, C Jon Toth, WR Greg Ward Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Keion Adams, CB Brian Allen, RB Jarvion Franklin, WR Trey Griffey, TE Bucky Hodges, DE Lavon Hooks, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Tevin Jones, C Patrick Morri, OL R.J. Prince

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

TE Jerome Cunningham, RB Dalyn Dawkins, DB Josh Kalu, T Tyler Marz, LB Robert Spillane, DB Damon Webb

Washington Redskins