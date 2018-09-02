Practice squad tracker: NFL teams finalize squads

The NFL preseason is over. The season is less than a week away from kicking off -- and that means it's time for teams to build their practice squads.
Here's a team-by-team rundown of all the players who made the 32 practice squads around the league. This list will be updated as practice squads are announced:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
QB Kurt Benkert, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, TE Jaeden Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, C J.C. Hassenauer, DB Ryan Neal, LS Jeff Overbaugh, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Baltimore Ravens
T Randin Crecilius, RB Gus Edwards, RB Christopher Ezeala, DE Myles Humphrey, G Nico Siragusa, RB De'Lance Turner, WR Tim White
Buffalo Bills
OL Gerhard De Beer, RB Keith Ford, DE Mike Love, S Dean Marlowe, WR Cam Phillips, LB Corey Thompson, CB Wallace, Ol De'Ondre Wesley
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
TE Moritz Boehringer, DT Andrew Brown, RB Quinton Flowers, HB Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, C Brad Lundblade, OT Kent Perkins, CB Keivarae Russell, WR Kermit Whitfield, LB Chris Worley
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Dee Delaney, LB Nick DeLuca, TE David Grinnage, DL Lyndon Johnson, WR Allen Lazard, QB Tanner Lee, OL KC McDermott, CB Quenton Meeks, S CJ Reavis, RB Brandon Wilds
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
WR Jeff Badet, WR Chad Beebe, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, LB Garret Dooley, C Cornelius Edison, G Colby Gossett, T Storm Norton, S Jack Tocho
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
RB Josh Adams, CB De'Vante Bausby, LB Asantay Brown, TE Billy Brown, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, DE Joe Ostman, CB Chandon Sullivan, C Jon Toth, WR Greg Ward Jr.
Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Keion Adams, CB Brian Allen, RB Jarvion Franklin, WR Trey Griffey, TE Bucky Hodges, DE Lavon Hooks, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Tevin Jones, C Patrick Morri, OL R.J. Prince
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
TE Jerome Cunningham, RB Dalyn Dawkins, DB Josh Kalu, T Tyler Marz, LB Robert Spillane, DB Damon Webb