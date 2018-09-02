Around the NFL  

 

 

Practice squad tracker: NFL teams finalize squads

  By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The NFL preseason is over. The season is less than a week away from kicking off -- and that means it's time for teams to build their practice squads.

Here's a team-by-team rundown of all the players who made the 32 practice squads around the league. This list will be updated as practice squads are announced:

Arizona Cardinals


Atlanta Falcons


QB Kurt Benkert, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, TE Jaeden Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, C J.C. Hassenauer, DB Ryan Neal, LS Jeff Overbaugh, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Baltimore Ravens


T Randin Crecilius, RB Gus Edwards, RB Christopher Ezeala, DE Myles Humphrey, G Nico Siragusa, RB De'Lance Turner, WR Tim White

Buffalo Bills


OL Gerhard De Beer, RB Keith Ford, DE Mike Love, S Dean Marlowe, WR Cam Phillips, LB Corey Thompson, CB Wallace, Ol De'Ondre Wesley

Carolina Panthers


Chicago Bears


Cincinnati Bengals


TE Moritz Boehringer, DT Andrew Brown, RB Quinton Flowers, HB Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, C Brad Lundblade, OT Kent Perkins, CB Keivarae Russell, WR Kermit Whitfield, LB Chris Worley

Cleveland Browns


Dallas Cowboys


Denver Broncos


Detroit Lions


Green Bay Packers


Houston Texans


Indianapolis Colts


Jacksonville Jaguars


CB Dee Delaney, LB Nick DeLuca, TE David Grinnage, DL Lyndon Johnson, WR Allen Lazard, QB Tanner Lee, OL KC McDermott, CB Quenton Meeks, S CJ Reavis, RB Brandon Wilds

Kansas City Chiefs


Los Angeles Chargers


Los Angeles Rams


Miami Dolphins


Minnesota Vikings


WR Jeff Badet, WR Chad Beebe, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, LB Garret Dooley, C Cornelius Edison, G Colby Gossett, T Storm Norton, S Jack Tocho

New England Patriots


New Orleans Saints


New York Giants


New York Jets


Oakland Raiders


Philadelphia Eagles


RB Josh Adams, CB De'Vante Bausby, LB Asantay Brown, TE Billy Brown, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, DE Joe Ostman, CB Chandon Sullivan, C Jon Toth, WR Greg Ward Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers


LB Keion Adams, CB Brian Allen, RB Jarvion Franklin, WR Trey Griffey, TE Bucky Hodges, DE Lavon Hooks, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Tevin Jones, C Patrick Morri, OL R.J. Prince

San Francisco 49ers


Seattle Seahawks


Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Tennessee Titans


TE Jerome Cunningham, RB Dalyn Dawkins, DB Josh Kalu, T Tyler Marz, LB Robert Spillane, DB Damon Webb

Washington Redskins


