Cuts roundup: Texans waive receiver Braxton Miller

The Braxton Miller experiment is over in Houston.

The Houston Texans waived the wideout Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, noting that the team attempted to shop Miller but found no takers.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

Houston selected the former Ohio State quarterback-turned-receiver in the third round of the 2016 draft. Miller struggled to make the transition to receiver and dealt with a series of injuries that curtailed any progress.

In two seasons in Houston, Miller corralled just 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier this month, coach Bill O'Brien spoke optimistically of Miller.

"Braxton's done some good things," O'Brien said, via the Chronicle. "I think the thing with Braxton is always going to be health, staying healthy. It's going to be what does he do for us on special teams, but he's made a lot of improvements at receiver and it's a real battle at that position."

Alas, health factors and struggles to make an impact on the field led the Texans to move on.

Miller still owns enticing athleticism, and his pre-draft pedigree should lead to another team giving him a shot to live up to his potential if he can remain healthy.

Here are the other transactions from Friday worth monitoring:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars released second-year defensive end Carroll Phillips, Rapoport reported.

2. The Arizona Cardinals placed veteran linebacker Arthur Moats on injured reserve, Rapoport added. Moats sprained his MCL in Arizona's third preseason game.

3. The San Francisco 49ers waived running back Joe Williams, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

4. The Ravens placed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve after he suffered a broken arm in the preseason finale. Rapoport previously reported there was hope he could have returned later in the season.

5. The Cowboys are cutting defensive end Kony Ealy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Ealy has failed to live up to the potential he displayed during his standout performance for the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

6. The Cleveland Browns cut wide receiver Jeff Janis.

7. The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Brandon Tate.