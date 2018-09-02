Waivers roundup: Giants claim DE Mario Edwards

Mario Edwards needed less than 24 hours to find a new home.

The defensive end has been claimed via waivers by the New York Giants, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Edwards, a former second-round pick of the Raiders, was waived by Oakland on Saturday as part of the team's cut down to 53 players. Oakland shopped Edwards before the roster deadline, but couldn't strike a deal, Pelissero added.

In three seasons with the Raiders, Edwards recorded 5.5 sacks and 71 tackles. He missed nearly all of the 2016 season due to a hip injury.

Elsewhere in waiver claim news on Sunday:

1. The Denver Broncos claimed quarterback Kevin Hogan via waivers, Pelissero reported, again calling into question Paxton Lynch's future with the team.

2. The Miami Dolphins claimed quarterback Luke Falk via waivers, Pelissero reported.

3. In search of some receiver help, the New England Patriots claimed Chad Hansen and Amara Darboh via waivers, per Pelissero.

4. Four notable receivers were not claimed by any teams: Corey Coleman, Breshad Perriman, Martavis Bryant and Braxton Miller.

5. The Cleveland Browns claimed linebacker Tanner Vallejo and defensive lineman Carl Davis, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.