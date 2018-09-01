Panthers trade for Lions OT Corey Robinson

The Carolina Panthers added reinforcements to their banged-up offensive line.

The Panthers traded a draft pick for Detroit Lions backup offensive tackle Corey Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The Lions later confirmed the deal.

A 2015 seventh-round pick, Robinson started five games in 2017 as a replacement. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle has never stood out as more than a capable backup. The trade coming before cut downs for a later-round pick suggests Robinson was in danger of not making the Lions' roster.

Now the 26-year-old heads to Carolina where he could have a shot at playing time as Ron Rivera's team deals with a plethora of injuries to its starting group. Left tackle Matt Kalil and right tackle Daryl Williams are both dealing with knee injuries that make them question marks to open the season.

The #Panthers trade for OT Corey Robinson does, in fact, mean that OT Matt Kalil is not expected to be ready by Week 1, Iâm told. Not a surprise, considering he had a knee cleanup on Aug. 21. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted that Robinson left Thursday's preseason game with a foot injury, which he's dealt with in the past. The offensive tackle must pass a physical for the trade to go through.