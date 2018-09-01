Ravens move on from first-rounder Breshad Perriman

The Baltimore Ravens finally gave up hope on Breshad Perriman.

The team informed the receiver he will be released on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Ravens shopped Perriman but found no takers, per Rapoport.

The former first-round pick never found his way in Baltimore. After injury wiped out his entire rookie season, Perriman struggled to find his place on the field. He dealt with drops, route running problems and never seemed to earn Joe Flacco's trust.

Perriman ends his Baltimore run with just 43 total catches, 576 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games. Last season, he put up a highly disappointing 10 receptions for 77 yards and zero scores in 11 games.

The struggles of 2015's 26th-overall pick led directly to the Ravens' efforts to overhaul the receiver position. After admitting his whiff on Perriman, GM Ozzie Newsome loaded up in free agency, signing Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead. He also added rookie Jordan Lasley in the fifth round of the draft. All the moves pushed Perriman down the depth chart. The 24-year-old never climbed back out.

The Ravens picked up the first-round pick's $649,485 roster bonus in July, but even that couldn't help him earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN points out it's the first time in franchise history that the Ravens cut a first-round pick before his rookie deal expired.