Saints parting ways with wide receiver Michael Floyd

Michael Floyd's time with the New Orleans Saints proved short.

The Saints are releasing Floyd as part of the roster trimming to establish the initial 53-man roster, according to Nick Underhill of the Advocate.

Floyd joined the Saints in late July in a move that bolstered depth at the wide receiver position for training camp. The veteran wide receiver, however, didn't do much during training camp and preseason action with the Saints to have a legitimate shot at the 53-man roster.

Floyd, 28, saw limited playing time with the Minnesota Vikings last year, making 10 catches for 78 yards in 11 games. He did, however, manage to get back into the NFL after a 2017 conviction for extreme DUI in Arizona. He served a day in jail and a four-game suspension under the NFL's substance abuse policy as a result of the December 2016 incident, which prompted his release by the Cardinals.