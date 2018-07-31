Michael Floyd signs with New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have added some depth to their wide receiving corps for the upcoming season.

Former Vikings, Patriots and Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd signed with New Orleans on Tuesday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The former first-round draft selection spent last season in Minnesota after being part of the Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory the season before.

Floyd, 28, saw limited playing time with the Vikings last year, making 10 catches for 78 yards in 11 games. He did, however, manage to get back into the NFL after a 2017 conviction for extreme DUI in Arizona. He served a day in jail and a four-game suspension under the NFL's substance abuse policy as a result of the December 2016 incident, which prompted his release by the Cardinals.

In New Orleans, Floyd joins a crowded wide receiver room that is battling for the No. 3 spot behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn. Is Floyd capable of getting close to the 1,000-yard, 65-reception season he posted in 2013 in Arizona or is he simply being brought in to light a fire under other receivers battling for a roster spot?

If the former first-round pick is going to rediscover his old self, he can't go wrong in having Drew Brees throw passes to him. Whether Floyd will still be on the roster by Week 1 remains to be seen.