Michael Floyd ordered to day in jail for violating sentencing terms

A judge sentenced Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd to a day in jail and ordered him to serve the final five days of his previously issued house arrest for violating the terms of his DUI conviction, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Scottsdale (Arizona) City Court Judge Statia Hendrix's decision Monday comes after Floyd tested positive for alcohol while under house arrest earlier this month, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Floyd was administered five tests on the 90th day of his 96-day court-mandated home confinement sentence, and each of the tests were positive, sources directly familiar with the situation told Rapoport.

Floyd told Scottsdale officials the positive test results stemmed from his consumption of Kombucha tea, which he didn't realize contained alcohol, sources told Rapoport.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said the team will continue to stand behind Floyd moving forward.

"When we signed Michael Floyd, we hoped he would show signs of improvement and we continue to expect that he shows progress and a professional attitude," Spielman said in a statement released by the Vikings. "We believe Michael will be a productive member of the Vikings organization, both on and off the field. Pursuant to the ruling of the Arizona court earlier today, Michael will serve the remainder of his sentence and we expect him to be with the team at the start of training camp in Mankato when the players report on July 26."

Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI in February after Scottsdale police found him unconscious behind the wheel of his SUV in December. The 27-year-old served the first 24 days of his 120-day jail sentence at a county facility before spending the final 96 days in home confinement, according to court records. In addition to jail time, he was ordered not to drink alcohol, undergo alcohol counseling, perform 30 hours of community service and pay a fine of $5,115.99.

Floyd also remains subject to possible NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

The Arizona Cardinals released Floyd two days after his drunken driving arrest and the New England Patriots claimed him off waivers. After being part of the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning squad, the sixth-year receiver signed an incentive-heavy deal with the Vikings last month worth $1.5 million for one year, according to Rapoport.

Floyd caught 33 balls for 446 yards and four touchdowns over his final 13 games with the Cardinals, and added an additional four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown while with the Patriots.