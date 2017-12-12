NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers hit No. 1 spot

Clutch performances abounded in Week 14.

There was LeSean McCoy's scamper to bury the Colts in a morass of white cotton candy. The Jags' pass rush put Russell Wilson in a malaise trying to get the ball out with the game hanging in the balance. Brett Hundley rolled out the red carpet for his mentor with on-point throws late in Cleveland. Matt Prater was money in Tampa. Antonio Brown is always money. But my two favorite moments were defined the unpredictability of this season, albeit in different ways ...

With his team trailing by a point to the top offense in the NFL -- and his team's potential league MVP done in for the season minutes earlier -- Chris Long might have delivered home-field for the Eagles. After a decade in the NFL trenches, the veteran pass rusher had Jared Goff in his sights. Feeling him move up in the pocket, Long made the extra effort of leaving his feet to lunge for the ball -- not easy, 50-some odd minutes deep into a game. Goff coughed it up, Philly recovered and went on to kick a go-ahead field goal. Long could have merely kept running toward Goff, yet something in him decided to sell out to reach the football -- the same extra something that causes a wide receiver to go up and get a ball rather than let it come to him.

Deonte Thompson, a guy who was let go of by the Bears in October, did anything but let go of his opportunity Sunday. With the Bills tied in overtime, Joe Webb lobbed a ball down the right sideline (if you can call it that in the snow) in Thompson's direction. The former Bear lunged for the ball, then grasped it for dear life so it would not hit the ground when his body did and squirt out of his wet paws. Incredible. Buffalo's third-string QB chucked it to a guy picked up off the street, saving the Bills' playoff hopes.

This is an actual photo from the middle of an NFL game, and we still can't believe it. #GoBills



Top snow photos from yesterday's game: https://t.co/RFmeT5do3u pic.twitter.com/i6PYs6idHr â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 11, 2017

Can't believe it either, man.

For more analysis on the Eagles, Bills and everyone else, see below. You'll notice that several losing teams did not move down this week. The league's pecking order is taking shape, as it usually does at this time of year.

Let the dissension commence!

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from our Week 14 Power Rankings.

RANK 1 11-2 STEELERS 3 The Steelers jump up into the top spot on the heels of another ridiculous three hours of football with the Ravens. The Pittsburgh offense took over late -- kinda like this new Antonio Brown-for-MVP discussion, which is late because, well, it's a topic I broached years ago. Back when everyone thought J.J. Watt was the top defensive player in football -- many felt he should've won the MVP in 2014 -- I believed Brown was the premier offensive player. In that '14 campaign, Brown led the NFL in catches and receiving yards, while notching 13 touchdowns. OK, so Aaron Rodgers was a very deserving MVP winner that season -- I just wanted Brown to be in the discussion. And in 2015? Well, I thought the Steelers wideout deserved serious consideration for the hardware. I mean, dude posted over 1,800 yards receiving with Michael Vick and Landry Jones throwing him the ball for a solid chunk of the season. Brown's on pace for 1,857 yards this season. And while many tout Julio Jones as the most gifted player at the position, Brown has been the far more consistent and productive receiver. Oh, but nowwwww he's an MVP candidate. Got it.

RANK 2 10-3 PATRIOTS 1 Not the Patriots' night in Miami. Tom Brady was off. Three core players were out (and sorely missed). Hard for Brady to start feeling it on some of his throws when, too often, he felt the pass rush first. The left side of the line got beat repeatedly in the second half, with Ndamukong Suh pestering Brady from the inside and the edge rushers collapsing the pocket regularly. Also problematic: The absence of New England's own outside pass rush. Uh, that might be an issue vs. the Steelers' passing attack. P.S. Brandin Cooks still isn't open.

RANK 4 11-2 EAGLES 2 There will be those who think the Eagles should move down further, with Nick Foles taking over at quarterback in the wake of Carson Wentz's season-ending injury. Those same folks should consider that Foles has enjoyed success -- darn-near historic success -- as a starter before. Teams have gone all the way with their backup before, too. Everyone knows about Tom Brady and the 2001 Patriots, but that's certainly not the only example. The '71 Cowboys started the season with Craig Morton ... and ended it with Roger Staubach and a Lombardi Trophy. The next year, the perfect Dolphins went most of the regular season with Earl Morrall at quarterback. He started in the Divisional Round, as well, but not the Super Bowl. In 1980, the Raiders turned to journeyman Jim Plunkett after starter Dan Pastorini got hurt. They won it all -- vanquishing Philadelphia on Super Bowl Sunday, as a matter of fact. Doug Williams became the Super Bowl XXII MVP in January of 1988, despite starting just two regular-season games during the '87 campaign. Then there were the 1990 Giants, who hoisted the hardware with Jeff Hostetler filling in for Phil Simms. How about Kurt Warner, who only got the opportunity to start on what would become "The Greatest Show on Turf" Rams because Trent Green went down in the 1999 preseason. Not to mention Trent Dilfer, who won the Super Bowl the next year by riding the Ravens' defense. While the Eagles might no longer be favorites, they're far from out of it. This was a really long blurb. Free football.

RANK 7 9-4 JAGUARS The Jaguars might not be wowing everyone at this point, but they are as sturdy a top-10 team as any other. While the defense racks up sacks and turnovers, and Leonard Fournette closes in on a 1,000-yard rookie campaign (he's only 77 yards shy with three games to go), the undercurrent of truth to this team's playoff narrative is the steadier hand of Blake Bortles. Don't look now, but the oft-critiqued quarterback (that's putting it rather nicely) has strung together a couple of quality starts in a row. Also, he's only tossed eight interceptions all season. The last time Bortles turned the ball over was Week 12 in Arizona, where he more than made up for that giveaway with two rushing touchdowns. That road loss was actually more on the defense.

RANK 9 7-6 CHARGERS 1 Philip Rivers was slinging it all over the ballpark for the better part Sunday's game. That is, until the win over the Redskins got so out of hand that Anthony Lynn pulled his franchise quarterback in the fourth. Even with the major slamming of the brakes of offense, Rivers departed eaaarrlllly with more than 300 yards passing. More impressively, Rivers averaged 10.3 yards per throw. Media and statniks alike pay far too much attention to the "Cmp %" section on the stat line and not enough to the "Y/A." Rivers is hovering around 7.8 for his career, ranking fifth highest among active passers. More impressive: He's also led the NFL in that category three times. Tom Brady can't say that. Nor can Aaron Rodgers.

RANK 11 8-5 SEAHAWKS 3 It's become increasingly clear that the Seahawks can't go on the road against quality teams and pull games out with a frantic push at the end, much less impose their will. They're too depleted on the back end, which Blake Bortles (of all people) shoved in their collective face on Sunday. Russell Wilson tried his darndest to pull yet another game out of his rear end, but being down 17 points with 10 minutes left was too steep a hill to climb for the NFL's best fourth-quarter player. That last-gasp pass attempt to Doug Baldwin -- you know, where Wilson was swarmed in about 2.3 seconds -- looked like a Jags jailbreak. Otherwise known in football circles as Seattle offensive line play.

RANK 12 7-6 COWBOYS 2 Well, that was one slick fourth-quarter from the Cowboys. Slick uni matchup, too -- although, if Dallas would have donned the right pants, the game would have been the stuff of Landry-Parcells vintage. A few more quick thoughts:



A) Get Cole Beasley more involved.

B) Jason Witten holds, doesn't get thrown the ball, then delivers the clutch play of the game.

C) Sean Lee is freaking incredible.

D) Alfred Morris is more effective than most realize -- well, except when it comes to staying in bounds when it matters.

E) Dan Bailey was hitting some ducks out there. Flying saucers. Charlie Hough knuckleballs. (Charlie Hough was so money he didn't even know he was money, man. #Rangers)

RANK 13 7-6 RAVENS No move for the Ravens, who hung with the Steelers for 60 minutes on Sunday, or at least 59:17. That last drive was rancid (can't pull the right word to describe it). Yet, Baltimore showed it can manufacture more than a morsel of offense. Alex Collins was one heckuva independent contractor in the second half. Joe Flacco, on the other hand, is flummoxing. He's so cool that when your team's going against him, you don't know whether to be scared silly ... or relieved that he's clearly about to deliver a three-and-out drive-by. The fumble out of bounds -- with the abrupt ending it induced -- dotted what was such a frustrating loss for Ravens fans.

RANK 14 7-6 PACKERS 3 Staying conservative on moving the Packers up much until Aaron Rodgers is officially cleared to play. Meanwhile, praise abounds for Brett Hundley following his fine rendering late on the road in Cleveland. Right when you start feeling bad for the Browns, you realize the Packers' win means Aaron Rodgers could be dropped back into the playoff race like smooth Jager shot in a breezy cold beer ... like Luke Skywalker's cameo in "Force Awakens" -- except not with a Michael McDonald beard at the end when the movie is ending anyway. Maybe they were setting up the next movie. Hopefully for all football fans, Rodgers ain't setting up for 2018 -- especially with Deshaun Watson and now Carson Wentz already gone. If the Packers sneak in and No. 12 starts rocking, they can beat anyone. Which accounts for the jump in the Power Rankings this week.

RANK 15 8-5 TITANS 3 Titans fans have been quite upset with yours truly of late for a perceived low ranking. They weren't much happier when your hack writer predicted them to lose in Arizona. While the record is still impressive -- something many readers pointed out when Tennessee won six of seven -- even the most nutso Tennessee fan with a Keith Bulluck alternate road jersey and Blaine Bishop bobblehead will tell you the team has been wildly inconsistent. Marcus Mariota's play has dipped, if not taken nosedive -- his late interception Sunday was the latest in a subpar anthology for the franchise leader. Not to mention, 159 passing yards on 31 attempts is unacceptable production. Give Mariota credit for putting that ball right on Delanie Walker during Tennessee's final offensive stanza, however. The Cards were playing kickball out there. That's OK: The Titans threw to a defensive back -- their own -- with the game on the line.

RANK 16 7-6 LIONS 2 Playoffs are still the talk in Detroit for now. The Lions are conveniently ignored around the league, yet can still navigate their way toward January football, with two very winnable games on tap: vs. Chicago, at Cincinnati. Then the Packers come to town. Whether Aaron Rodgers will be on that bus is the key. Well, he'll be on it, but whether he's a cheerleader or trying to push the Pack into their own postseason slot is the question. Either way, Detroit could be 9-6 for the second year in a row, playing the Packers in a high-stakes Week 17 game for the second year in a row. ... And then 9-7 for the second year in a row.

RANK 19 5-8 REDSKINS 3 Kirk Cousins can't do it by himself. While the Redskins are apparently still evaluating Cousins, perhaps they could pull out a compass, protractor and TI-81 graphing calculator and find that scant pass rush early in the game. You know, the same pass rush (pass deliberation?) that let Chargers QB Philip Rivers uncork a couple of let-me-double-clutch-and-take-a-javelin-step-before-I-uncork-the-hell-out-of-this-throw deep balls to Tyrell Williams and Keenan Allen on Sunday. The stat sheet said two sacks for Washington. That was misleading. As were a few throws by Cousins, who was trying to escape real pressure.

RANK 22 6-7 DOLPHINS 2 Hat pulled low, arms folded, Adam Gase revealed little during the game Monday night. His team finally looked like the playoff outfit from a year ago, piecing together a complete game on offense, defense and special teams against the mighty Patriots. The ferocious hits from the latter could be heard all the way out of the stadium and through flat screens everywhere. Xavien Howard made Brandin Cooks disappear faster than Sean Payton. And as far as Kenyan Drake is concerned ... The stoic Gase didn't look like a man with buyer's, er, trader's remorse. Miami looked fantastic all the way around Monday night.

RANK 23 3-10 49ERS 6 Jimmy Garoppolo is now a local legend in San Francisco. He's 4-0 as a starter in the NFL. He surpassed 300 yards passing in the win over the Texans, making him the first 49ers quarterback to pull that off since John Brodie. So maybe that's an exaggeration -- but Garoppolo is the first Niners quarterback to do that since Brian Hoyer in Week 5. Maybe this flurry of wins (yes, two in a row counts as a flurry for this 49ers group) will result in San Francisco missing out on a top-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Fine. Picking sixth or seventh ain't so bad when you aren't desperate for a quarterback. Just a thought.

RANK 24 4-9 BEARS 2 Not sure where that showing in Cincinnati came from, but this Bears team continues to play for its embattled head coach. Heard much speculation about John Fox, whose 13-32 record in Chicago isn't bringing back memories of Mike Ditka, much less George Halas. Dave Wannstedt was destroyed for compiling a much better catalogue in the 1990s. But Fox's players compete. They didn't fold their tents up after the Eagles' electric-slid them in Week 12. And Chicago is building something with Mitchell Trubisky, Jordan Howard and that front seven.

RANK 26 4-9 BUCCANEERS 1 Late loss for the Bucs, who are not only playing out the string but should be in full eval mode over the last three games. Look for rookie tight end O.J. Howard to get even more involved in the offense. Running back Peyton Barber, too, as Doug Martin has endured a massively frustrating year. The secondary as a whole will be addressed in the offseason, after Matthew Stafford became the latest quarterback to complete ball after ball on them (36, in fact). There's no quit in this Tampa team, however. Also worth noting: Heard coach Dirk Koetter on the radio this week reminding fans that Jameis Winston is only 23 years old. Expectations are a bit high in the NFL. Agreed.

RANK 27 4-9 BRONCOS 3 After eight straight Denver losses, the Broncos' defense delivered on Sunday. Following three quarterback switches, Trevor Siemian did enough against the Jets to stay in the saddle for now. That included a quick start in the first quarter, in which Siemian and the offense took advantage of gracious field position, driving the ball into field-goal range. Siemian then made an absolutely ridiculous back-shoulder throw off the back foot ( Jay Cutler style) to Demaryius Thomas for a touchdown. Denver would climb into field-goal range yet again in the opening period, only to see Brandon McManus hook it from 29 yards out to start the second quarter. Well, maybe the botched kick was important -- it confirmed these guys were the Broncos after all, and not imposters.

RANK 31 2-11 GIANTS Ugly loss, but beautiful unis, man. The Eli Manning era resumed, sparking a sparkling one-game consecutive start streak. Manning was so-so on Sunday, although third-down drops on consecutive second-half drives didn't help. Nor did Evan Engram not getting the benefit of a PI call on another third down in the fourth quarter. The Giants hung in, but they simply don't have the personnel offensively to vault themselves out of the basement (or past the 50-yard line). Those unis, though. Reminded me of the first time the Bill Parcells Giants pasted the Cowboys, back in Week 2 of the 1984 season. It was a huge win for the Tuna, who got swept by Dallas during his frustrating 3-12-1 rookie season as head coach in the year prior. New York would go 9-7 in '84, make the playoffs, and take off from there. The rest, as they say, is history.

RANK 32 0-13 BROWNS Guess it goes without saying that DeShone Kizer can't unload that ball in overtime. At least not like he did, with his pass looking more like a Roman candle than any ball Brian Sipe put up. Chris Spielman nailed it in on the broadcast, saying that Kizer simply panicked. The Packers caught Kizer's toss (punt?), and another loss was soon in the books. More significant than Kizer's blunder was another viable outing from the Browns' defense, which couldn't hold Brett Hundley down in the end but has overcome being kept on the field all season by a non-existent Browns offense. More -- much more -- significant: the hiring of John Dorsey, a football man, as GM. This signals a departure from Moneyball and a departure from meddling. Having recently watched Brad Pitt in track suits play Billy Beane in "Moneyball," I'm a fan of sabermetrics. That said, the Browns aren't the 2002 A's, and Bill James isn't walking through that door.

