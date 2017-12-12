Aaron Rodgers cleared to return, to start vs. Panthers

Aaron Rodgers is back.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback posted on his Instagram page late Tuesday night that he's been cleared to return after breaking his right collarbone in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, he will start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

"It's been a long road from that day to this, but I'm happy to say I've been medically cleared to return," Rodgers wrote. "Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain"