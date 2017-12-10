Texans' Tom Savage in concussion protocol after loss

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage suffered a scary apparent injury during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after he remained on the ground as his hands seemed to twitch.

Savage re-entered the game after a brief exit only to be ruled out for the rest of the contest during the following series due to a concussion.

When discussing the Savage situation after the 26-16 loss to the Niners, Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that his starting quarterback was checked following the hit and was cleared by the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, per ESPN.com.

"[They] made the determination that he was OK," O'Brien said. "Not me, obviously the evaluators made the determination to put him back in the game. He went back in the game and came out and they evaluated him a little bit more just because of what they saw."

"Whatever [the evaluators] see and the testing that they do they try to make the best decision with the player and they weren't satisfied with the results of the second test so they decided to pull him, and that's when he went into the locker room."

Yates replaced Savage for the remainder of the game and went 14 of 26 for 175 yards with two touchdowns.