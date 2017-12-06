Chiefs suspend Marcus Peters for game vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking discipline into their own hands.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that the team has suspended cornerback Marcus Peters for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders for his actions during Kansas City's loss to the New York Jets last Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, that the Chiefs are banning Peters without pay because he left the field of play while the game was on.

In the waning moments of the defeat, Peters threw a penalty flag into the stands after teammate Steven Nelson was called for defensive holding on a two-point conversion attempt. Peters was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, and assuming he would be ejected, walked to the locker room as the game continued. When told he wasn't ejected, Peters returned to the field, without socks, but did not return to the game.

On Monday, Reid told reporters he had not decided on discipline for Peters, but "that was the wrong thing for [Peters] to do."

Kansas City will miss Peters for their crucial division clash against Oakland, who will see the return of Michael Crabtree from suspension and could see Amari Cooper return from injury.

To replace Peters, the Chiefs might have to rely on veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis. K.C. signed Revis off the streets just last week. The corner played 36 snaps in the first half against the Jets, but sat out the entire second half. Terrance Mitchell will also see increased snaps across from Nelson against the Raiders.