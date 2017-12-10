Josh McCown (hand) leaves Jets' game against Broncos

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown headed to the locker room after taking a hit to the hand late in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos. His return is questionable.

Bryce Petty took over for the injured starter.

It was the second time in Sunday's game McCown needed Petty to relieve him. In the first half, after taking a shot to the midsection on a head-first slide, McCown took a play off to be tended to on the sidelines.

