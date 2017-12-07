Saints' Alvin Kamara (concussion) ruled out vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints will be without one half of their power duo backs during an NFC South division clash.

Alvin Kamara suffered a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first drive against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game and remains in the concussion protocol.

With Kamara out, Mark Ingram has taken the bulk of the carries.

Ingram and Kamara have combined to score 20 touchdowns this season. Kamara's 11 are tied for the most in the NFL. Both are on pace to be the first teammate running back duo in NFL history to have more than 1,500 scrimmage yards in a single season.

Kamara is considered one of the leading candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has 1,245 yards from scrimmage on the season.