NFL Week 14 game picks: Eagles nip Rams; Seahawks top Jags

Week 14 is on the way, with a clear centerpiece: the 10-2 Eagles staying out west to face the 9-3 Rams.

Philadelphia can make another push for home-field advantage with a win at the L.A. Coliseum, but here's the kicker: The Rams might still be fighting for their division, but taking down Philly could also put them in prime position for the No. 1 seed. Remember, the Vikings -- who currently hold the top spot -- have a tough road test in Carolina.

And we haven't even gotten to the Goff/Wentz 2016 draft story!

The story of the Eagles and Rams is, well, storied. As quickly as people forget tight playoff games of years past in the salary cap era, Philadelphia came a fingertip short of blocking a punt that would've potentially decleated "The Greatest Show on Turf" in the 2001 NFC Championship Game. How would that have affected the Tom Brady story? The real legacy of these franchises goes back to the growth of the league after World War II. The first title game ever played west of Wisconsin was the 1949 NFL Championship: Eagles vs. Rams in the L.A. Coliseum. Philadelphia rode the best back in football to a 14-0 win in the rain and serious mud.

The Eagles and Rams met in the 1949 Championship game, also at the L.A. Coliseum. Steve Van Buren rumbled through rain and mud for 196 yards. Philly won, 14-0 pic.twitter.com/gY0ABaM6d9 â Elliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL) December 7, 2017

That win gave the Eagles back-to-back titles. They won the championship again in 1960. No rings since. Getting home-field would be a step in that direction. That also holds true for the Vikings, who hope to hold Cam Newton in the pocket. Those are just two of the many enticing games on this week's slate. All picks below. Your takes? Send 'em here ----> @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Now, let's get to it!

Elliot Harrison went 11-5 on his predictions for Week 13, giving him a record of 120-72 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 14? His picks are below:

49ers 25 Pick Texans 17 not forecast another win for



Fun fact: Garoppolo has made three career starts -- and he's led fourth-quarter comebacks in two of them. Whyforecast another win for Jimmy Garoppolo , whom everyone in the Bay Area is excited about following a road win in Chicago last week? Despite San Francisco only scoring one offensive touchdown against the Bears , Garoppolo impressed plenty with efficient play. Tom Savage must rein in the turnovers if Houston is to pick up its fifth win of the season. He's been far from an interception machine, but seven lost fumbles have given him a total of 13 giveaways in part-time duty this year. Also, the interception he threw with a minute to go in Nashville was of the kind he didn't need to force.Garoppolo has made three career starts -- and he's led fourth-quarter comebacks in two of them.

Chargers 28 Pick Redskins 27 San Diego



Way cool fact: This is one of the coolest matchups of the week. Everyone is counting the Redskins out. Everyone is counting on the Chargers to overtake the Chiefs in the AFC West. Can Washington brandish any kind of run game against the Los Angeles front? Can any broadcaster outside of play-by-play man @MattMoneySmith go one game without calling that team the Chargers ? While wondering if anyone in Los Angeles is noticing the uptick in the Bolts' play lately, this will be as challenging as any game on their schedule. Kirk Cousins has much to prove heading into the offseason. Jay Gruden has stated that Washington doesn't "have any plans to shut anybody down." Keenan Allen leads the league in numerous third-down categories, including receptions, receiving yards and moving the sticks ... like, all the important money-down measures.

Patriots 36 Pick Dolphins 14 In years past, this road trip has been far from joyous for the Patriots . Despite all the success in the Bill Belichick era, New England has lost nine of 17 games in Miami, including three in a row before last season. Eight of those losses came in Tom Brady starts. That said, these Dolphins are not as strong on defense as in years past. They're 24th in points allowed -- the franchise has finished worse than that only twice in the last 30 years. Granted, pick-sixes by Adam Gase's quarterbacks haven't helped. Expect Brady to go to his running backs often, especially in the absence of the suspended Rob Gronkowski . Would you believe the Patriots are 12-0 without Gronk since the start of the 2016 season? That includes the playoffs, broseph.

