NFL Week 14 game picks: Eagles nip Rams; Seahawks top Jags

Week 14 is on the way, with a clear centerpiece: the 10-2 Eagles staying out west to face the 9-3 Rams.
Philadelphia can make another push for home-field advantage with a win at the L.A. Coliseum, but here's the kicker: The Rams might still be fighting for their division, but taking down Philly could also put them in prime position for the No. 1 seed. Remember, the Vikings -- who currently hold the top spot -- have a tough road test in Carolina.
And we haven't even gotten to the Goff/Wentz 2016 draft story!
The story of the Eagles and Rams is, well, storied. As quickly as people forget tight playoff games of years past in the salary cap era, Philadelphia came a fingertip short of blocking a punt that would've potentially decleated "The Greatest Show on Turf" in the 2001 NFC Championship Game. How would that have affected the Tom Brady story? The real legacy of these franchises goes back to the growth of the league after World War II. The first title game ever played west of Wisconsin was the 1949 NFL Championship: Eagles vs. Rams in the L.A. Coliseum. Philadelphia rode the best back in football to a 14-0 win in the rain and serious mud.
The Eagles and Rams met in the 1949 Championship game, also at the L.A. Coliseum. Steve Van Buren rumbled through rain and mud for 196 yards. Philly won, 14-0 pic.twitter.com/gY0ABaM6d9â Elliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL) December 7, 2017
That win gave the Eagles back-to-back titles. They won the championship again in 1960. No rings since. Getting home-field would be a step in that direction. That also holds true for the Vikings, who hope to hold Cam Newton in the pocket. Those are just two of the many enticing games on this week's slate. All picks below. Your takes? Send 'em here ----> @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 11-5 on his predictions for Week 13, giving him a record of 120-72 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 14? His picks are below:
Ezekiel Elliott in 2017: 23.9 carries per game, 97.9 rushing yards per game, 4.1 yards per carry.
Alfred Morris/Rod Smith since Week 10: 23.6 carries per game, 100.0 rushing yards per game, 4.3 yards per carry.
Fun fact: Garoppolo has made three career starts -- and he's led fourth-quarter comebacks in two of them.
Notable: Jamaal Williams has posted over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two games.
Way cool fact: Keenan Allen leads the league in numerous third-down categories, including receptions, receiving yards and moving the sticks ... like, all the important money-down measures.
Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.c