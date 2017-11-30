NFL Week 13 game picks: Saints over Panthers; Eagles hit 11-1

It's Week 13, which carries plenty of relevant games in the playoff picture, and a whole bunch of quarterback intrigue.

As we head into this week's slate, much focus has been placed on the play of one position, which seems to carry more weight than ever before -- and not all of it's good weight. The Eli Manning benching threw everyone for a loop, even those who have sided with the decision to play for the future (not me). Actually, a true play-the-other-guy-for-the-future situation can be found in San Francisco, with the 49ers starting Jimmy Garoppolo. To a certain extent, the same can be said about Bruce Arians handing the keys to Blaine Gabbert again. On the other end of the spectrum, Carson Wentz and Tom Brady are in a two-man race for league MVP. Other fans and media have continually pointed out the high-level play of Case Keenum. Jared Goff isn't slipping under anyone's radar, either -- not because of hype, but on merit, if for no other reason than the San Andreas-level shift in his play from 2016. Then there's Philip Rivers, who's been streaking since early October.

We haven't even delved into the iceberg Alex Smith struck, the struggles of Dak Prescott, or the Redskins apparently needing like 385,000 throws before they can make a decision on Kirk Cousins. See what I mean?

On to your non-quarterback, football thoughts ...

@HarrisonNFL how far do you think the Saints will make it this year? â Jacob Winnett (@jacob_winnett) November 30, 2017

Super Bowl. They run the football and play solid team defense. Might be an old formula, but it allows them to close out games. They actually have two closers. Don't forget great starting pitching, too.

Shoutout to @HarrisonNFL for the power rankings each week. Not to mention the extra love for the @Vikings this week. #NFLPowerRankings â Eddie (@ECoggar) November 29, 2017

Viking fans have been saying Minnesota's a top-three team for weeks. That said, the NFC is fascinating this year. The Vikes and Saints can beat the Eagles.

@HarrisonNFL Big fan of the game here and your picks over here here in Donegal Ireland ??????At this stage of the season who do you think will win superbowl 2018 â Matt People's (@PeopleMatt) November 30, 2017

Wow, checking in from Ireland! Well, Matt, the NFC is fascinating with contenders in the Saints, Vikings and Rams. We are all mindful of the Patriots. Yet, at risk of going green because of your homeland, going with the Eagles. They are a complete team.

Now, you'll see my picks for potential contenders New Orleans and Philadelphia's enticing games -- and every other Week 13 contest -- below. Almost all the member teams are still in it mathematically, though some of those odds are quite long -- kinda like the chances that Geno Smith is Big Blue's future. Your future thoughts can be sent now: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Now, let's get to it!

Broncos 22 Pick Dolphins 20 Siemian! Cutler! It's the NFL on CBS!!! Er ... FOX! It's a bit of a plunge from Elway-Marino.



(Not) Fun fact: The It's a bit of a plunge from Elway-Marino. Broncos coach Vance Joseph, who is taking a ton of criticism right now, gets off the seven-game schneid with a game plan designed to beat a Miami team he knows well (he was DC there just last season), along with a prideful if not perfect performance from Trevor Siemian The Browns are the only team with a longer active losing streak (11 straight losses) than the Broncos (seven) and Dolphins (five). Tell you what, Jake Plummer and Jay Fiedler aren't walking through that door, either.

Patriots 26 Pick Bills 22 No, I'm not picking a blowout in this AFC East tussle. The Bills ' defense will show up Sunday. Forcing Tom Brady to make mistakes will be problematic, however, as the 40-year-old quarterback's season is evolving into one of the best campaigns in an all-time great catalogue. Brady has thrown a scant three interceptions in 408 attempts. That is an unbelievably low interception percentage of 0.7, putting him on pace to lead the NFL in that category for a third straight year. By the way, Brady's passer rating when targeting Rob Gronkowski this season is 124.9. That's the top mark among pass catchers with 70-plus targets in 2017.

Chargers 37 Pick Browns 16



Fun fact: The There are those pundits (what does "pundit" even mean?) who would suggest that the media is playing up the Chargers so much that this is precisely where the Browns will grab their first W of the season. Not seeing it. Not even close, frankly, as these Bolts are different than past iterations. Different head coach, different pass rush and a different number of dudes on IR (i.e., "not 20") make Los Angeles a player in both the AFC West and the conference as a whole. Two things must change for Cleveland to come out on top: The Browns must limit turnovers on offense, a category in which they lead the league, and they must muster up some defense in the red zone, where they've been awful (ranking 31st in the NFL).The Browns ' only win over the last 30 games came against the Chargers

