NFL Week 13 game picks: Saints over Panthers; Eagles hit 11-1

It's Week 13, which carries plenty of relevant games in the playoff picture, and a whole bunch of quarterback intrigue.
As we head into this week's slate, much focus has been placed on the play of one position, which seems to carry more weight than ever before -- and not all of it's good weight. The Eli Manning benching threw everyone for a loop, even those who have sided with the decision to play for the future (not me). Actually, a true play-the-other-guy-for-the-future situation can be found in San Francisco, with the 49ers starting Jimmy Garoppolo. To a certain extent, the same can be said about Bruce Arians handing the keys to Blaine Gabbert again. On the other end of the spectrum, Carson Wentz and Tom Brady are in a two-man race for league MVP. Other fans and media have continually pointed out the high-level play of Case Keenum. Jared Goff isn't slipping under anyone's radar, either -- not because of hype, but on merit, if for no other reason than the San Andreas-level shift in his play from 2016. Then there's Philip Rivers, who's been streaking since early October.
We haven't even delved into the iceberg Alex Smith struck, the struggles of Dak Prescott, or the Redskins apparently needing like 385,000 throws before they can make a decision on Kirk Cousins. See what I mean?
On to your non-quarterback, football thoughts ...
Super Bowl. They run the football and play solid team defense. Might be an old formula, but it allows them to close out games. They actually have two closers. Don't forget great starting pitching, too.
Viking fans have been saying Minnesota's a top-three team for weeks. That said, the NFC is fascinating this year. The Vikes and Saints can beat the Eagles.
Wow, checking in from Ireland! Well, Matt, the NFC is fascinating with contenders in the Saints, Vikings and Rams. We are all mindful of the Patriots. Yet, at risk of going green because of your homeland, going with the Eagles. They are a complete team.
Now, you'll see my picks for potential contenders New Orleans and Philadelphia's enticing games -- and every other Week 13 contest -- below. Almost all the member teams are still in it mathematically, though some of those odds are quite long -- kinda like the chances that Geno Smith is Big Blue's future. Your future thoughts can be sent now: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 13-3 on his predictions for Week 12, giving him a record of 109-67 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 13? His picks are below:
If the
Titans
keep farting around with weaker teams (or at least what we
think
are weaker teams), they will lose soon. Despite a strong 7-4 record, Tennessee has easily been outscored by its opponents this season. The ground game has been middling for most of the year (
it currently ranks 13th
), with
Marcus Mariota
unable to mitigate the offensive deficiencies. The
Texans
showed
on "Monday Night Football"
that they are not as dysfunctional offensively as many would have you believe -- sort of. Solid game here.
Those who complained that Tennessee was disrespected in
this week's Power Rankings
should know the
Titans
have a negative point differential (minus-27), a negative turnover differential (minus-4) and a negative yardage differential (minus-8).
You would think the
Jets
would be the perfect salve to heal what's been ailing the
Chiefs
. Yeah, not so much. And I'm not buying into any Darrelle Revis-returns-in-glory storylines. (On that note, has any signing of a Hall of Fame-level talent ever received less coverage than Revis
joining the Chiefs?
No, probably because no is sure if the cover man can still provide any, uh, coverage.) For Kansas City to win,
Kareem Hunt
must be productive. Take the onus off
Alex Smith
, whom
everyone is watching with a microscope
, and who has been outplayed by
Josh McCown
of late. (In their last four games, McCown has a 7:1 TD-to-INT ratio and a 101.9 passer rating, while Smith's gone 4:4 and 78.7.) Hunt's last four games warrant scrutiny: He's put up 46, 37, 73 and 17 rushing yards. His yards-per-carry mark during that time is 2.88. Oy. Larger problem: the
Chiefs
' defense, which is bottom five against
both the run
and the pass
. The 1980
Vikings
are the only team since the AFL-NFL merger to make the playoffs matching both those unfortunate criteria. It took this crazy play for Minnesota
to pull it off, too
. Two crazy plays, in fact.
Siemian! Cutler! It's the NFL on CBS!!! Er ... FOX!
It's a bit of a plunge from Elway-Marino.
Broncos
coach Vance Joseph, who is taking a ton of criticism right now, gets off the seven-game schneid with a game plan designed to beat a Miami team he knows well (he was DC there just last season), along with a prideful if not perfect performance from
Trevor Siemian
.
(Not) Fun fact:
The
Browns
are the only team with a longer active losing streak (11 straight losses) than the
Broncos
(seven) and
Dolphins
(five). Tell you what, Jake Plummer and Jay Fiedler aren't walking through that door, either.
The
Colts
have stayed in every game for two months, but this matchup in Jacksonville will get away from them. As mentioned in
this week's Power Rankings
, Indy has scored only two offensive fourth-quarter touchdowns all year. This game will be 16-14 before the Jags produce a defensive touchdown for the third week in a row. (It would be the fourth week in a row, if
Tashaun Gipson
's
fumble return
had counted versus the
Chargers
.) Add a
Blake Bortles
garbage-time special, and Jacksonville moves to 8-4.
From the
incredibly effective football
department: The Jags have allowed
a league-low 15.3 points per game
while scoring 9.4 points per game off turnovers alone. Hard to lose that way.
Which
Brett Hundley
will we see this week? Will it be the guy who looked shell-shocked
versus the Ravens
? The player held in bubble wrap by the
Packers
' coaches
against the Lions
? Or the coolly efficient quarterback
in Pittsburgh
? Hundley delivered the ball accurately and on time at Heinz Field last week, with
Davante Adams
emerging as his favorite target. Adams and the proverbial WR2(?),
Jordy Nelson
, could feast on a Tampa secondary that has let receivers run around like a pack of bloodthirsty squirrels. Or something like that ...
So here's a surprising nugget: The
Packers
are tied with the
Patriots
for the longest active postseason streak, having made the playoffs in eight consecutive years. And despite Green Bay being in business for 97 seasons, it's also the longest run in franchise history.
This is as important as any game in Week 13 in terms of
the playoff race
. Both the
Lions
and
Ravens
are in the wild-card mosh pit. Both have head-to-head losses to their division leaders (though Detroit did also
beat Minnesota
in Week 4). This interconference matchup is especially relevant to the January future of the 6-5
Lions
, as it will take 10 wins to get into the NFC tournament. In order to come out successful in Baltimore, Detroit must get
Ameer Abdullah
going, or feature
Theo Riddick
enough to give the
Ravens
' D pause. Their mix of youth and veteran talent has created a purple haze for one-dimensional offenses. Second-year pros
Matt Judon
and
Patrick Onwuasor
have particularly impressed. They need to, because the Baltimore offense is far from dynamic. Like when
Joe Flacco
tries to throw the ball far ... he is only 5 of 33 with one touchdown and seven interceptions on deep balls (20-plus air yards). Ugh.
No, I'm not picking a blowout in this AFC East tussle. The
Bills
' defense will show up Sunday. Forcing
Tom Brady
to make mistakes will be problematic, however, as the 40-year-old quarterback's season is evolving into one of the best campaigns in an all-time great catalogue. Brady has thrown a scant three interceptions in 408 attempts. That is an unbelievably low interception percentage of 0.7, putting him on pace to lead the NFL in that category for a third straight year. By the way, Brady's passer rating when targeting
Rob Gronkowski
this season is 124.9. That's the top mark among pass catchers with 70-plus targets in 2017.
The
Jimmy Garoppolo
era
begins in earnest
in Chicago, as
C.J. Beathard
is out and Niners fans wait to see their team's new toy. Garoppolo will be met by a defense that has been viable most of the season, and one which will be
motivated
after the embarrassment it endured
in Philadelphia last week
. As much promise as Jimmy G has shown in his brief NFL career, I don't expect to see him and his teammates
electric sliding
on the Soldier Field turf. (Although it would be appropriate, given that the renovated stadium looks like a lit-up spaceship landed on top of it.) In other news, NFL Research maestro
@RealJackandrade
tried to sell me this bill of goods: Garoppolo boasts the highest passer rating by a quarterback with multiple starts since the AFL-NFL merger. OK, so that's technically true. But he's started two games, dude.
There are those pundits (what does "pundit" even mean?) who would suggest that the media is playing up the
Chargers
so much that this is precisely where the
Browns
will grab their first W of the season. Not seeing it. Not even close, frankly, as these Bolts are different than past iterations. Different head coach, different pass rush and a different number of dudes on IR (i.e., "not 20") make Los Angeles a player in both the AFC West and the conference as a whole. Two things must change for Cleveland to come out on top: The
Browns
must limit turnovers on offense, a category in which they lead the league, and they must muster up some defense in the red zone, where they've been awful (ranking 31st in the NFL).
Fun fact:
The
Browns
' only win over the last 30 games came
against the Chargers
.
Will the
Raiders
have Amari Coopers' services?
That's the question
in this contest, because
Derek Carr
need only look at
Eli Manning
's struggles to see how difficult it is to toil sans your WR1 and WR2. ("
Eli Manning
's Struggles" soon to be "
Geno Smith
's Struggles,"
coming to a home theater near you
.) Oakland, of course, will not have
the suspended
Michael Crabtree
for this interconference tussle. The optimal way to attack the
Raiders
is through the air, where they've given up yards in chunks and can't buy an interception with Vegas money. Thus,
Geno Smith
must gamble early to open up running lanes for a
Giants
ground game that's been hit-or-miss. (Mostly miss -- like, 90 percent miss.) Since Manning began his 210-game streak as the
Giants
' starting quarterback (which will end Sunday), every team in the league has started at least three quarterbacks. You don't want to know the
Browns
' number.
This is a huge game in the NFC. The way these defenses have competed and improved this season, many will see this as a low-scoring affair. I don't.
Drew Brees
knows the offense left a few plays
out on the L.A. Coliseum grass
. (Quarterbacks have felt that way for 90 years, going back to Bob Waterfield, Johnny Unitas and whomever USC was playing in 1930.)
Cam Newton
is due for one of those Cam-running-like-a-Mack-truck performances, like we saw from him
last year in the Superdome
. The final score of that contest was 41-38,
Saints
. The year before, in the
Panthers
'
Super Bowl
season, the score of the Big Easy matchup was
41-38 in favor of Carolina
. What are the chances of that score being reached again? Speaking of, what are the chances that
Saints
running backs
Mark Ingram
and
Alvin Kamara
both
finish the season with 1,500 scrimmage yards? They're on pace to reach that bar. No RB tandem in league history has pulled that feat off. Tecmo numbers.
Bruce Arians has stated that
Blaine Gabbert
will start
his third game in a row for the maroon-and-white. (Does anyone refer to the
Cardinals
as the maroon-and-white?) It's been a mixed bag for Gabbert thus far, but the seventh-year pro has displayed the resilience that's kept his NFL career afloat after a choppy start.
Jared Goff
can relate, as his rookie year in Los Angeles went worse than Gabbert's in Jacksonville -- and that's saying something. The
Cardinals
must shut down
Todd Gurley
like they did
Leonard Fournette
and the Jags running backs
last week
(the group was held to 29 yards on 14 carries). Goff might discover a few lanes himself, as no one contained
Jaguars
QB
Blake Bortles
on his myriad scrambles in Arizona (six carries for 62 yards and two scores). No one is containing Goff, period. Since Week 8, only
Tom Brady
has a higher passer rating than Goff's 111.9.
Ah ... the chic pick this week will be to take the
Seahawks
in an upset. Especially with the
Eagles
looking so cocky and ripe for a flat road showing. Philadelphia should be able to accomplish plenty against this depleted Seattle defense, though, even with that noisy crowd in play. While the
Seahawks
do rank ninth in total defense, keep in mind that they've played the offensively challenged
49ers
and
Cardinals
in two of the last three weeks. Pete Carroll's defense has been eaten alive
by Deshaun Watson
,
Kirk Cousins
and Matt Ryan
this season. Trusting
Carson Wentz
yet again, but not without a struggle.
Russell Wilson
has kept Seattle in games with superhuman play. How about this gem from
@RealJackandrade
: Wilson averages more combined passing and rushing yards per game then five
teams
this season.
