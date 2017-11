NFL Week 12 game picks: Rams edge Saints; Falcons roll on

Pro football on Thanksgiving Day is steeped in tradition ...

It goes all the way back to the 1920s, like a famous game in 1920, when Cardinals punter Paddy Driscoll did everything he could to kick away from the most important rookie in NFL history, the Bears' Red Grange. The Lions started entertaining foes on Turkey Day every year starting in 1934, facing that same Chicago team (with Grange in his last year). After a brief hiatus during World War II, the holiday tradition resumed with the Lions hosting the Rams in 1945. That would be a day known for Jim Benton posting over 300 yards receiving. That record would stand until the Chiefs' Stephone Paige broke it 40 years later.

It wasn't until 1969 that Detroit hosted the Vikings, a game where the weather conditions got progressively worse until the field was covered in snow in the second half.

Just three years prior to that, the Cowboys started their own Thanksgiving Day tradition, besting the Browns behind Don Meredith's passing and Don Perkins' 100-yard rushing day. Dallas' opponents this Thanksgiving will be the Chargers, who first played on Thanksgiving in 1964 against the Bills. Interesting matchup, given that they would play again in the AFL Championship Game a month later.

Actually, the Chargers and Bills would face off the following Thanksgiving and meet in the championship later that year ... again. If either are to make the postseason this year, they had better get wins this weekend. You'll see both of those picks below, along with the Lions and Vikings and everybody else. Even the Browns. Much thanks for your take ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Now, let's get to it!

Elliot Harrison went 8-6 on his predictions for Week 11, giving him a record of 96-64 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 12? His picks are below:

Redskins 30 Pick Giants 20 Wouldn't it be something if the Giants pulled off another upset four days after upending the Chiefs ? In order to do that, they must get pressure on Kirk Cousins , who has played at a high level all season, despite a banged-up offensive line, no Jordan Reed and inconsistency galore from the rest of his pass-catchers. Washington is slowly getting healthier, and despite them being on a short week, I like the Redskins at home. Back to Kirk's hard luck for a second: Cousins is on pace to become the second quarterback in NFL history to start 10 or more games in a season with a 100-plus passer rating and a losing record. Welcome to what's been Drew Brees ' world the last couple of years.

Panthers 21 Pick Jets 17 average -- passer rating fluctuation from game to game is 33.3. Wild inconsistency. #passerratingfluctuation #fluxcapacitor The Panthers are coming off a bye, which is scary. This matchup against the Jets is the precise kind of game in which Carolina could come out flat. If Cam Newton doesn't have "it," they'll lose, and right quick. New York has taken care of a few teams this season that were favorites while giving a few others ( the Patriots and Falcons ) a shudder. The Jets need to provide Josh McCown with some semblance of a running game to alleviate pressure from the Panthers , even if the ground game isn't always churning out yards. Stick with it. Here's a fun note: Newton's average ---- passer rating fluctuation from game to game is 33.3. Wild inconsistency. #passerratingfluctuation #fluxcapacitor

Bengals 28 Pick Browns 14



The worse than that of any team in the league. Their 68.0 rushing yards per game would be the lowest since the 2000 that much, man. The Bengals offense is due for a breakout game. Andy Dalton is actually posting one of his better seasons, mostly because he's really picked up his play over the last month. A.J. Green 's production has been uneven, largely as a result of Dalton's inconsistency early, plus the lack of a major threat opposite him. Rookie running back Joe Mixon has flashed, but as of yet hasn't offered a signature performance to justify all of the pre-draft hype. His 2.9 yards per carry is flashy in a blocking fullback kind of way. As for Cleveland, can DeShone Kizer put more points on the board? This Cincy secondary is nowhere near as good as the Jags back five he struggled against last week . Same could be said for the Bengals ' pass rush.The Bengals ' rushing attack is muchthan that of any team in the league. Their 68.0 rushing yards per game would be the lowest since the 2000 Chargers and 2000 Browns (they tried to see who could be less effective). Then there's Cincy's horrific 2.98 yards per carry. That would be the lowest since the 1994 Patriots . That's why Drew Bledsoe set the record for most pass attempts in a game that year. Bill Parcells loved running the football. But notmuch, man.

Jaguars 23 Pick Cardinals 13 Arizona quarterback Blaine Gabbert faces his former team . Get excited. Jacksonville defensive lineman Calais Campbell is doing the same. Actually, that is pretty cool. Campbell is enjoying a career year with the Jaguars , pacing the league in sacks with 11.5. The odd aspect of that prolific sack total is that he's never posted double-digit sacks in any given prior season in his lengthy career. Granted, the difference in scheme, as well as the talent of the Jags' secondary, has made a huge difference. Jacksonville is on pace for 64 sacks, which is unbelievable in this era of dinks and dunks and none-yard outs. The Cards can slow that pass-rush down if Adrian Peterson can average more than a yard per carry. If not, look out. Jacksonville could become only the third team in the last 25 years to lead the league in both scoring defense and takeaways. The other two -- the 2000 Ravens and the 2013 Seahawks -- won the Super Bowl