NFL Week 12 game picks: Rams edge Saints; Falcons roll on

Pro football on Thanksgiving Day is steeped in tradition ...
It goes all the way back to the 1920s, like a famous game in 1920, when Cardinals punter Paddy Driscoll did everything he could to kick away from the most important rookie in NFL history, the Bears' Red Grange. The Lions started entertaining foes on Turkey Day every year starting in 1934, facing that same Chicago team (with Grange in his last year). After a brief hiatus during World War II, the holiday tradition resumed with the Lions hosting the Rams in 1945. That would be a day known for Jim Benton posting over 300 yards receiving. That record would stand until the Chiefs' Stephone Paige broke it 40 years later.
It wasn't until 1969 that Detroit hosted the Vikings, a game where the weather conditions got progressively worse until the field was covered in snow in the second half.
Just three years prior to that, the Cowboys started their own Thanksgiving Day tradition, besting the Browns behind Don Meredith's passing and Don Perkins' 100-yard rushing day. Dallas' opponents this Thanksgiving will be the Chargers, who first played on Thanksgiving in 1964 against the Bills. Interesting matchup, given that they would play again in the AFL Championship Game a month later.
Actually, the Chargers and Bills would face off the following Thanksgiving and meet in the championship later that year ... again. If either are to make the postseason this year, they had better get wins this weekend. You'll see both of those picks below, along with the Lions and Vikings and everybody else. Even the Browns. Much thanks for your take ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 8-6 on his predictions for Week 11, giving him a record of 96-64 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 12? His picks are below:
Think this will be a whale of a
Thanksgiving
game. It was entertaining
last year
, right up until the point that
Darius Slay
picked off
Sam Bradford
to save the day
for the
Lions
. It might have been the deciding play in Detroit reaching the playoffs and Minnesota staying home. I anticipate
Stefon Diggs
and
Adam Thielen
making their presence felt against Slay and his secondary comrades in the second half. Now, it should be noted that the
Lions
have won four straight on
Thanksgiving
-- but Detroit hasn't taken five in a row on Turkey Day since the six-game run they had from 1950 to 1955, with Bobby Layne, Doak Walker and the boys.
Going to go with the
Cowboys
, who have been historically great on
Thanksgiving
Day, posting a 30-18-1 record overall. Can't really say that Dallas is any better than the visiting
Chargers
, but the home-field advantage on
Thanksgiving
has proven formidable over the years.
Last year
, the
Redskins
outplayed the
Cowboys
up and down the field, gaining over 500 yards of offense, and lost. If Dallas is to win,
Dak Prescott
will have to develop some pocket awareness.
Joey Bosa
and
Melvin Ingram
were so effective for the
Chargers
last week
that Bosa started feeling sorry for
Nathan Peterman
. Speaking of, since Week 5, Los Angeles has posted the best sack differential (plus-12) and turnover differential (plus-10) in pro football. Actually, they're tied on the sack differential front. Who cares? They done good.
Wouldn't it be something if the
Giants
pulled off another upset four days after
upending the Chiefs
? In order to do that, they must get pressure on
Kirk Cousins
, who has played at a high level all season, despite a banged-up offensive line, no
Jordan Reed
and inconsistency galore from the rest of his pass-catchers. Washington is slowly getting healthier, and despite them being on a short week, I like the
Redskins
at home. Back to Kirk's hard luck for a second: Cousins is on pace to become the second quarterback in NFL history to start 10 or more games in a season with a 100-plus passer rating and a losing record. Welcome to what's been
Drew Brees
' world the last couple of years.
Marcus Mariota
leads a late drive with a couple of clutch scampers to put the
Titans
ahead.
Jacoby Brissett
tries to answer with no timeouts, but he can't get
Adam Vinatieri
in range for a makeable try (55 yards). That's how I see this AFC South fight playing out. Tennessee fans would like their team to exert its will in the division, but Mike Mularkey's crew simply isn't there yet. The
Colts
haven't rolled over for anyone since getting embarrassed in that ill-fated second half
in Seattle in Week 4
. Either way, with the
Jaguars
playing
a very winnable game
in Arizona, this is a huge contest for the AFC South. All those people clamoring for the
Titans
to be higher on the Power Rankings might be surprised to know that the
Titans
are the only team with a winning record and a negative point differential this season. It's not my fault.
The score reads like it's going to be a near blowout, but I don't think it'll get out of control until late, when
Mitchell Trubisky
is forced to get the
Bears
back in the game. As long as this deal stays within 10 points,
Jordan Howard
and
Tarik Cohen
will see the vast majority of the offensive work.
Alfred Morris
made hay against the
Eagles
last Sunday night
, until the game situation took him out. Philadelphia will have trouble with the Chicago backs. Although not enough trouble, apparently.
Wentz watch:
Carson Wentz
joined
Tom Brady
and
Aaron Rodgers
as the only quarterbacks to have at least 25 touchdown passes and five or fewer interceptions in the first 10 games of the season. Both those dudes pulled it off twice, though.
The
Panthers
are coming off a bye, which is scary. This matchup against the
Jets
is the precise kind of game in which Carolina could come out flat. If
Cam Newton
doesn't have "it," they'll lose, and right quick. New York has taken care of a few teams this season that were favorites while giving a few others (
the Patriots
and Falcons
) a shudder. The
Jets
need to provide
Josh McCown
with some semblance of a running game to alleviate pressure from the
Panthers
, even if the ground game isn't always churning out yards. Stick with it. Here's a fun note: Newton's average --
average
-- passer rating fluctuation from game to game is 33.3. Wild inconsistency. #passerratingfluctuation #fluxcapacitor
This AFC East "battle" could turn into garbage quite fast. (Not gonna say hot garbage, as I've seen enough Dumpster fire tweets to steer me away from the genre for awhile.) While it's easy to consider the mismatch to be
Brady versus the Miami secondary
, Matt Patricia's defense has been balling since early October. And the
Dolphins
' offense has been sucking since early September. The difference can be seen in a stat I developed with the help of
@RealJackAndrade
: N3P, or net positive play percentage.
Tom Brady
generates net positive plays (positive plays minus harmful plays) a staggering 39.9 percent of the time, which leads the league.
Jay Cutler
is way in the back at 28.2. He's currently ahead of
Mitchell Trubisky
,
Joe Flacco
,
Mike Glennon
,
DeShone Kizer
and
Tom Savage
.
The Bucs have played well in Atlanta in the recent past, winning there in each of the last two years. Tampa can make it three straight if it gets a few meaty kick returns. If you caught
"Monday Night Football"
this week, you might have noticed -- besides missing
Giff, Howwwwwwerd Co-sale and Danny Don
-- that the
Falcons
' kick coverage was downright terrible. This is a
Doug Martin
game. If he gets going for the Bucs,
Ryan Fitzpatrick
will be Fitzmagic. If not, he'll force throws and be Fitztragic. Appreciate that terrible pun. It's
Thanksgiving
week. People acknowledge cranberry sauce this time of year, and cranberry sauce is gross.
Back to Fitzpatrick: He ranks 10th in the N3P metric I designed with the help of
@RealJackAndrade
. Because Fitzpatrick has rushed for four first downs and thrown just three picks (with zero fumbles lost) in addition to being an efficient passer, his N3P is at 35.7 percent -- ahead of
Jared Goff
,
Matthew Stafford
and
Russell Wilson
.
The
Bengals
offense is due for a breakout game.
Andy Dalton
is actually posting one of his better seasons, mostly because he's really picked up his play over the last month.
A.J. Green
's production has been uneven, largely as a result of Dalton's inconsistency early, plus the lack of a major threat opposite him. Rookie running back
Joe Mixon
has flashed, but as of yet hasn't offered a signature performance to justify all of the pre-draft hype. His 2.9 yards per carry is flashy in a blocking fullback kind of way. As for Cleveland, can
DeShone Kizer
put more points on the board? This Cincy secondary is nowhere near as good as the Jags back five
he struggled against last week
. Same could be said for the
Bengals
' pass rush.
The
Bengals
' rushing attack is much
worse
than that of any team in the league. Their 68.0 rushing yards per game would be the lowest since the 2000
Chargers
and 2000
Browns
(they tried to see who could be less effective). Then there's Cincy's horrific 2.98 yards per carry. That would be the lowest since the 1994
Patriots
. That's why Drew Bledsoe set the record for most pass attempts in a game that year. Bill Parcells loved running the football. But not
that
much, man.
I know the
Chiefs
have struggled, losing four of their last five games, but they're due for a fun outing.
Bills
coach Sean McDermott could make it an even better day for Kansas City by, I don't know, signing Jeff Tuel and sending him out there. Maybe make a trade for
Austin Davis
. Perhaps, in sitting
Tyrod Taylor
and
starting rookie Nathan Peterman
against the Chargers
last week, McDermott was trying to send a message to his team that no player was above being benched after the debacle(s) against the
Jets
and
Saints
. Well, Peterman
threw five first-half picks
and Taylor
isn't riding the pine anymore
. It will be interesting to see how Taylor responds at a tough place to play like Arrowhead. How will
Chiefs
back
Kareem Hunt
play after yet another so-so game? After posting at least 100 yards from scrimmage in his first seven games, the rookie workhorse has failed to hit that mark in any of the last three contests.
The
Seahawks
try to keep pace with the
Rams
in advance of
their Week 15 meeting
in Seattle. They had better not look past these
49ers
, who are coming off both
a win
and a bye. The first question is whether the visiting
Seahawks
will play any better in the secondary without their stars than they did
versus the Falcons
.
Kam Chancellor
-- who
might miss the rest of the season
with a neck injury -- makes a huge difference in the run game, which San Francisco revived against the
Giants
in Week 10. None of that matters, because
Russell Wilson
will probably pull this contest out in the fourth quarter. His passer rating during that super-relevant part of the game is a superhuman 133.0. That is off the charts this deep into the season.
Scoring might be higher in this contest, although New Orleans' defense has been stout for the balance of the season, and the
Rams
' unit has really come on over the last six games. Neither played particularly well last week. Wade Phillips' group struggled
with those talented Vikings wideouts
, playing without a full deck in the secondary. The
Saints
can empathize, as the absence of cornerbacks
Marshon Lattimore
(who left early last week
with an ankle injury
) and
Delvin Breaux
(
on injured reserve
) really hurt
against Kirk Cousins
. New Orleans won't have the home crowd to lean on this week, but either way, this should be a fantastic matchup.
Fun fact:
The
Saints
and
Rams
are two of the three teams in the league that can boast both a top-10 rushing offense and top-10 passing offense this season (the
Chiefs
are the other). Only two squads could claim that last year: the
Patriots
and
Falcons
. You might have heard that they played in the
Super Bowl
.
Arizona quarterback
Blaine Gabbert
faces his former team
. Get excited. Jacksonville defensive lineman
Calais Campbell
is doing the same. Actually, that is pretty cool. Campbell is enjoying a career year with the
Jaguars
, pacing the league in sacks with 11.5. The odd aspect of that prolific sack total is that he's never posted double-digit sacks in any given prior season in his lengthy career. Granted, the difference in scheme, as well as the talent of the Jags' secondary, has made a huge difference. Jacksonville is on pace for 64 sacks, which is unbelievable in this era of dinks and dunks and none-yard outs. The Cards can slow that pass-rush down if
Adrian Peterson
can average more than a yard per carry. If not, look out. Jacksonville could become only the third team in the last 25 years to lead the league in both scoring defense and takeaways. The other two -- the 2000
Ravens
and the 2013
Seahawks
-- won the
Super Bowl
.
The
Raiders
get back on track, although the kind of offensive onslaught we've waited for all season doesn't happen this week, either. Maybe
Marshawn Lynch
will create a different kind of uproar ... by actually rushing for 100 yards. That way,
Derek Carr
can generate completions downfield off play-action as opposed to obvious passing situations. Carr shouldn't have to play much keep up
with Paxton Lynch
. The latter will try to help the
Broncos
try to avoid their seventh straight loss this season, which is incredible, given the talent on that roster.
(Not) fun fact:
Raiders
opponents are completing 72.3 percent of their passes while compiling a 113.3 passer rating. Both of those numbers would be second highest since the AFL-NFL merger. Maybe the
Raiders
should never have merged.
This interconference matchup could get awfully ugly awful fast, like, ridiculously fast (
LUDICROUS SPEED!!!!!!
), if the
Packers
go three-and-out and the
Steelers
' offense calls back to
last week's scoring bonanza
. Granted, much of Pittsburgh's windfall last Thursday night came off of
Titans
turnovers -- but
Brett Hundley
might be this week's
Marcus Mariota
2.0. Hundley often tries to make plays out of the pocket a la
the guy in front of him
on the depth chart, to varied results (that's one way to put it). For all the handwringing over the
Steelers
' offense, they have put up at least 300 net yards in every game since Oct. 1. Points haven't come in bunches, partially because of interceptions, stalled drives and poor red-zone scoring. Somewhat under the radar (is anything ever over the radar?): Pittsburgh's win over Tennessee ensured that Mike Tomlin would finish at least .500 for the 11th consecutive season, his entire tenure in the league. Only famed
Rams
and
Redskins
head coach George Allen has more (12) without ever suffering a losing campaign.
Would like to predict a better outcome for the
Texans
, who battled their way back into the playoff race with
a win over the Cardinals
. This is a tough matchup for
Tom Savage
. The
Ravens
' defense gives everyone fits, and when they've faltered, it's largely been due to an anemic offense. Baltimore's passing game flat stinks. The ground attack has fared miserably as of late. Consider their rushing totals in three of their last four games (minus an outlier against the
Dolphins
in Week 8): 64 yards against the
Vikings
, 73 against the
Titans
and 58 against the
Packers
. Houston must force turnovers. That's not a strength for a group that misses
J.J. Watt
and
Whitney Mercilus
.
Fun fact:
The
Ravens
are the first team since the 2000
Ravens
to record three shutouts in the first 10 games of the season.