NFL Week 11 game picks: Vikings nip Rams; Eagles > Cowboys

Two forces scream toward one another from opposite sections of the States -- disparate portions of the world, really.

The game of which I speak is the league's version of Kennedy-Nixon, at least for this week. It's like INXS trying to upend U2 as the hottest foreign band in the summer of '87. It's a matchup with the familiarity of the "Jordan Rules" Pistons playing postseason games in Chicago, over and over again.

Eagles at Cowboys?

No.

Rams at Vikings is the game of the week -- if not the flavor of the next month, with the two teams having played much of the best football we've seen over the last month.

The fair-weathered fans in Los Angeles will watch as the overly-weathered fans in Minnesota take in Week 11's top offering. One one team has ridden the coattails of nonstop offense, while the other cloaks itself in championship defense. It's a matchup of two franchises that couldn't get enough of each other in the big games within the wondrous decade of the '70s. Now comes a heavyweight bout on the back leg of '17.

On to everyone else. Literally.

Week 11 Power Rankings (via @HarrisonNFL):



1 PHI

2 LAR

3 NE

4 NO

5 PIT

6 MIN

7 JAX

8 KC

9 SEA

10 CAR

11 TEN

12 ATL

13 DAL

14 DET

15 WAS

16 BUF

17 LAC

18 OAK

19 CHI

20 BAL

21 GB

22 DEN

23 IND

24 AZ

25 TB

26 NYJ

27 CIN

28 MIA

29 SF

30 HOU

31 NYG

32 CLE â NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2017

I really haven't been on the 280-character train ... but this one's A-okay! And upon further review, notice the teams living right next to each another in the above quality check who play this week: Bills at Chargers ... Ravens at Packers ... Even the Monday night matchup between the Falcons and Seahawks is close to side-by-side.

As for the other bouts on the card, there are a few doozies. Yes, Philadelphia at Dallas counts. If only the Cowboys were at full strength, then Carson Wentz vs. Dak Prescott would really carry some weight. Your take always carries weight: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Now, let's get to it!

Elliot Harrison went 9-5 on his predictions for Week 10, giving him a record of 88-58 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 11? His picks are below:

Packers 25 Pick Ravens 20 Lots of good vibes hanging over Lambeau these days, with the uptick in Brett Hundley 's play last week. Also noticeable in that win over the Bears : The play of the Packers ' defense, which faces another underwhelming foe in these offensively challenged Ravens . Question is, can Baltimore's defense force turnovers when it matters? Or will Mike McCarthy play it so close to the vest that takeaways will be hard to come by? How do you intercept a none-yard out? Who knows -- which could be the slogan for these perplexing Ravens . When they win, their margin of victory is 21.8 points per game (highest in the NFL). When they lose, the margin of defeat's 13.6 (seventh-highest).

Chiefs 27 Pick Giants 17 this crippling? Stopping the run is often about playing with emotion. Haven't see much of that from Big Blue this season. From the fact-you-probably-already-know-but-might-need-reminding department: Andy Reid has the highest winning percentage (.889) following a bye of all active head coaches. That's what 16-2 amounts to, in case you failed Stats II. College Algebra. Whatever. The Chiefs get the win at the Big Snoopy, but not in a track meet. Sure, Kansas City is due for a big run from Kareem Hunt (who has been slowed of late), and a vertical play to Tyreek Hill over the top. Other than that, expect a meandering game that stays within one score most of the day. Maybe I'm an optimist with these Giants , but I don't see them mailing in the rest of the season. As broached in the Power Rankings , the failings of the run defense are eye-opening. The amount of openings opposing runners have had this season compared to last is more than noticeable. Is Johnathan Hankins ' absence reallycrippling? Stopping the run is often about playing with emotion. Haven't see much of that from Big Blue this season. From the fact-you-probably-already-know-but-might-need-reminding department: Andy Reid has the highest winning percentage (.889) following a bye of all active head coaches. That's what 16-2 amounts to, in case you failed Stats II. College Algebra. Whatever.

Broncos 26 Pick Bengals 20 You can only think of 10 games you'd rather watch than this one, so read up. Did you know that the Bengals and Broncos have never met in the playoffs? Even though both made it every year from 2011 through 2015. Yeah, well, neither of these teams is heading toward the postseason this year, so that fun fact wasn't really all that fun. If either 3-6 team has designs on putting together a run at a wild-card slot, winning six of the last seven -- starting this Sunday -- could be necessary. While it's surprising how many points Denver has been allowing lately, remember that the Broncos ' last three games were at Kansas City at Philadelphia and vs. New England . That said, the 33.0 points per game they've allowed since Week 6 = the worst figure in the NFL. Who saw that coming?